Cowboys vs. Browns highlights Week 1
Watch highlights from the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Cleveland Browns in the Week 1 matchup.
Watch highlights from the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Cleveland Browns in the Week 1 matchup.
Energized Dallas raced to an early lead and were rarely bothered in Cleveland as Prescott's counterpart Deshaun Watson struggled.
The 29-year-old Cook spent the 2023 season with the Jets and Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knows that team owner Jerry Jones loves to talk and dismissed his comments on contract negotiations as noise.
Cook is reportedly flying to meet with the Cowboys on Monday.
“We wouldn’t have offered him what we’ve offered him if we didn’t want him to be here.”
The Dolphins jumped up five spots while the Buccaneers had a massive 12-spot jump from their 2023 ranking.
Was Sunday's score a sign of things to come after just four return touchdowns in 2023?
Shohei Ohtani hit his 46th home run of the season, moving him closer to a historic 50-50 performance with 19 games remaining on the Los Angeles Dodgers' schedule.
PItchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are expected to rejoin the Texas Rangers rotation next week during a series against the Seattle Mariners, says manager Bruce Bochy.
Scott Pianowski breaks down fantasy's stars and disappointments from Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
Never too early to start plugging in those fantasy football waivers! Check out this suggested trio for Week 2.
Jonathan Owens traveled to Paris to watch his wife Simone Biles compete at the Olympics. On Sunday, it was Biles' turn to play spectator
The Cowboys took the 39-31 double OT win after a second-half comeback and Arkansas' last-second game-tying field goal.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman take a dive into the biggest results from college football Week 2 including Texas’ toppling of Michigan, a narrow Penn State win vs. Bowling Green and unexpected heroics from Northern Illinois against Notre Dame.
Northern Illinois defeated Notre Dame in South Bend as 28.5-point underdogs.
It's been a disastrous game for the Buffaloes.
Rising got pushed into Baylor's drink table near the end of the first half.
Thompson, who has spent most of his career with the Cavs, returned to Cleveland last fall after bouncing between a few teams.
NIU got a field goal with 31 seconds left.
Love is expected to miss some time after going down in the final seconds of the Packers' loss to the Eagles.