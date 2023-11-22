Cowboys brace for big game while opponent's alumni has mission bigger than football
Coach Andy Reid was displeased with tight end Travis Kelce during Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
This is what is being written and said about the Chiefs following their loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
Zach Wilson really had a day to forget in the New York Jets' lopsided loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
On Monday, the Alouettes DB clarified his post-game comments: "I just felt that the French language was not respected and it's nothing against the English."
The Philadelphia Flyers' Nicolas Deslauriers and Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier pounded each other until the outcome we did not see coming.
Lucic was arraigned on Tuesday where he pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family member. His pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell in 2021 gave a bizarre introductory press conference. I thought he was a goofball. Turns out, I'm the goofball.
After another impressive win, Georgia finally moved past Michigan to lead the NCAA Re-Rank 1-133 after college football's Week 12.
DENVER (AP) — The NFL suspended Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson four games without pay on Monday for repeated violations of the league's playing rules intended to protect players. Jackson's latest banishment stemmed from his hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs on Sunday night in Jackson's first game back from his first suspension for an illegal hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave on Oct. 22. The 14th-year pro acknowledged upon his return from suspension last week that he co
The surprise outing comes ahead of the next Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had scored an NFL-worst 53 points in the second half of games this season, which equates to just under six points per game, and they had scored a single touchdown in the fourth quarter through their first nine games. They sure could have used about six more points Monday night. Instead, they got none. Again. The Chiefs were shut out in the second half for the third consecutive game, this time by the Philadelphia Eagles in their highly anticipated re
There's one big chance in this week's college football bowl projections with Ohio State taking over a playoff spot from Michigan ahead of their clash.
Only one of 14 events for 2024 has been announced so far.
Friendship bracelets are traded amongst Taylor Swift fans at her Eras Tour performances
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis waived three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Tuesday in a surprising move after the Colts played themselves back into the playoff race. The decision to part ways with Leonard, the 2018 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, comes shortly after he complained publicly about his decreased playing time this season. Indy (5-5) was trying to bring back the playmaking linebacker slowly after undergoing two back surgeries to repair a nerve injury. “Indy, I wan
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin kept waiting for the offense Matt Canada put together to show signs of life. Signs of progress. Signs of the kind of dynamic play required to get where the franchise so desperately wants to go. The signs never came. Not often enough or consistent enough anyway. Not in 2021, when Canada and Ben Roethlisberger reached a frosty detente before squeaking into the playoffs. Not in 2022, when Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett carried a game plan designed exclusively to mini
Spieth previously served as a player director from 2019-2021.
"The thought of him not being in New England is hard for me to think about," Brady admitted on Monday
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday
VANCOUVER — Quinn Hughes maintains he's not getting carried away by the numbers. He's the first player to crack the 30 point mark in the 2023-24 NHL regular season with eight goals -- tying a career-high -- and 22 assists. "Yeah, I mean I was second in the league for defencemen last year, you know, it doesn’t really mean much at the end of the day," he said on Monday after the Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1. Hughes is the third defenceman in NHL history to have 30 points in the first 17 ga