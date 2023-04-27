Covington police sergeant accused of sexual harassment
Two women spoke to the Covington Board of Commissioners, describing how Police Sgt. Jason Hartzler made them feel "uncomfortable" and "scared and unsafe."
Two women spoke to the Covington Board of Commissioners, describing how Police Sgt. Jason Hartzler made them feel "uncomfortable" and "scared and unsafe."
“The passenger artfully concealed the Vampire straw with other straws,” a TSA spokesman said.
It's unclear how much DeSantis's threat would impact Disney, if at all. And a prison could be a key supplier of jobs to small Florida towns.
Boy, 11, comforts bus driver after watching him being racially abusedTransport for NSW
“I had this wake-up moment that ‘this is hurting people’” said former Fox News talent booker Abby Grossberg
The alleged victims of the woman known as "party mom" who allegedly hosted alcohol-fueled parties and watched her teenage guests have sex implored a judge to give her the maximum sentence if she pleads guilty.
Police say multiple people were involved in the killing of a man in Harbour Grace, and believe they know who those people are — but are trying to find enough evidence to lay charges. At a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland said they also believe there are accomplices to the killing, and made a plea for public help. "This was a heinous crime and those responsible deserve to be brought to justice," Garland said to reporters. On April 11, police found Mercer's body ins
A driver who pleaded guilty to causing a serious head-on crash at Tracadie Cross last summer may or may not be going to jail for his crime. But either way, he will be deported. Edwin Jos, 27, was in provincial court in Charlottetown Tuesday for a sentencing hearing. So were members of the family who suffered serious injuries when he crashed into them on Route 2 east of Charlottetown on July 18, 2022. Court heard Jos was driving at high speed, swerving in and out of traffic and crossing the doubl
Authorities said the 79-year-old man had “grievances” with his neighbor.
Jehovah's Witness leaders have won an appeal in the Supreme Court after judges ruled they were not "vicariously liable" for the rape of a woman by a church elder.
The Canadian, who is the former daughter-in-law of billionaire Lord Michel Ashcroft, pleaded guilty over death of Henry Jemmott, 42, with trial due to start on Wednesday
The mother of a 10-year-old boy and her boyfriend were each sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for torturing and murdering the child, who was beaten, brutalized and starved in Southern California. Heather Barron, 33, and Kareem Leiva, 37, were convicted of first-degree murder involving torture last month in a nonjury trial. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta sentenced them both to life without the possibility of parole, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa rowed back on Wednesday from a pledge to quit the International Criminal Court, months before he is due to host Russia's Vladimir Putin who is wanted by the ICC for suspected war crimes. Ramaphosa had said on Tuesday that the ruling African National Congress would aim to repeal South Africa's membership of the Hague-based court, which hears cases of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said Tuesday they are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in the Caribbean resort. Speaking to families of missing people, Oscar Montes de Oca, the head prosecutor of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo pledged to carry out more searches and identifications. The clandestine body dumping grounds are often used by drug cartels to dispose of bodies of their victims.
A woman who coughed at a Vancouver Island grocery store employee during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic has been found guilty of assault by a judge in British Columbia. The incident occurred at a Save On Foods in Campbell River, B.C., on April 24, 2020, when social-distancing measures had been mandated by provincial public health officials. Judge Barbara Flewelling found Kimberly Woolman guilty of two counts of assault: one for the coughing incident, and the other for ramming a shopping
The room had “an extreme amount of insect activity,” police said.
An investigation by the New York City Police Department determined the woman was not hurt or injured
The victims of a double homicide east of Ottawa last week have been identified as the mother and brother of the 22-year-old man accused of killing them. The victims are 50-year-old Sherri Buchanan and her son, 24-year-old Darren Chisholm, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release issued April 25. Their bodies were found on the night of April 19 by OPP officers at a home on Principale Street, which is in the East Hawkesbury, Ont., neighbourhood of Chute-à-Blondeau. OPP had been tipped abou
Toronto police have recovered more than 550 stolen vehicles worth an estimated $27 million, including many that were bound for sale overseas, during an ongoing auto theft investigation launched last year. The investigation called Project Stallion began in November 2022 in response to the doubling of Greater Toronto Area vehicle thefts since 2019, Toronto police said Tuesday. The probe has led to the recovery of 556 stolen vehicles, police said, adding that the 119 people arrested are facing a to
The union representing some 155,000 striking Canadian public workers is making "unaffordable" demands, the Treasury Board of Canada said on Wednesday, while the union head accused the government of stalling. "We will not sign agreements that the country cannot afford, nor ones that severely impact our ability to deliver services to Canadians," the Treasury Board, which oversees public administration, said in statement. The strike by federal government workers, represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada, entered its eighth day on Wednesday, affecting services ranging from tax returns to passport renewals.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in the stabbing of another 17-year-old boy on a TTC bus in January, Toronto police say. The stabbing happened at Old Mill subway station on Jan. 25. Police were called to the station at about 4 p.m. that day. Originally, police said the victim was 16 and the suspect was believed to be a man about 20 to 25 years old. In a news release on Tuesday, police said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday. Because of his age, he cannot b