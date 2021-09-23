COVID vaccines reach remote village in Peru

Workers from the Peruvian Social Health Service arrived by boat on Sunday (September 19) to the indigenous community of Uros, a series of islands in the Titicaca Lake.

There, health workers vaccinated grown indigenous men and women.

Immunization coordinator of Puno's Assistance Network Yovanna Gonzales said that through this vaccination campaign they will reach people who have difficulty travelling to vaccination centres in urban areas.

Peru has administered at least 23,478,943 doses of COVID vaccines.

So far, the Andean country has reported 2,168,431 Covid cases and 199,060 deaths.