COVID surging in Valley schools
Maricopa County says school outbreaks are doubling week-to-week.
Lefty Robbie Ray struck out 10, and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slammed two homers to push the Blue Jays to a third straight victory on Monday.
Melodie Daoust scored twice to lead Canada to a 4-0 win over Switzerland in a women's world hockey championship semifinal Monday.
The Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer-sheet drama and everything surrounding it is great for a league constantly starving for intriguing off-ice narratives.
Ross Atkins believes his Blue Jays have put their recent slump behind them and will make another playoff push in the final five weeks of 2021.
Paul might be calling it quits after his fourth pro fight.
The American's epic playoff defeat came after an ill-tempered moment with rival, Patrick Cantlay. Check it out here.
In recent weeks, the front office and Siakam's agent have refuted trade rumours. Here's the biggest reason to believe the Raptors forward is staying put.
If Robbie Ray's dominance wasn't clear before, it is now. Here's the Blue Jays lefty's case for AL Cy Young.
Arizona signed the former Patriots Super Bowl hero to help offset the departure of Patrick Peterson.
Silva died after being bucked off a bull at an event featuring up-and-coming PBR riders.
With the departure of Marc-Andre Fleury, Robin Lehner has a huge opportunity in front of him.
For Paralympic silver medallist Kate O'Brien, a simple trip outside the house was once considered a victory.
New ownership hasn’t changed the Mets’ predilection for uproarious fiascos.
Jayson Tatum recently returned from the Tokyo Olympics, where he wore Kobe Bryant's No. 10.
Wentz recently returned from foot surgery.
After providing us with a sleeper draft pick from every NFL squad, Dalton Del Don turns his attention to the potential busts.
Rajon Rondo agreed to a buyout with the Grizzlies on Saturday, opening up the return.
Here are five pointers that'll surely help make you a more informed and effective sports bettor.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jon Lester allowed one hit while pitching into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals inched closer to the slumping Cincinnati Reds in the NL wild-card race with a 3-1 win Monday night. The Cardinals closed within 2 1/2 games of Cincinnati for the second wild-card spot. San Diego is in between them. The Reds have scored one run in each of their last three games, all losses. Lester (5-6), in his sixth start for St. Louis since being acquired fro
CALGARY — Melodie Daoust scored twice to lead Canada to a 4-0 win over Switzerland in a women's world hockey championship semifinal Monday. Canada will face defending champion United States in Tuesday's final. The Americans blanked Finland 3-0 earlier Monday. Canada returns to the gold-medal game after falling to Finland in a 2019 semifinal and taking bronze. It was the first time in the history of the tournament the Canadians didn't reach the final. The Americans are chasing a sixth straight wo