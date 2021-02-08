COVID round-up: UK hits 12 million vaccinations; Hungary approves Sputnik V and Venice goes online
As the EU starts to rollout the AstraZeneca vaccine, there's concern over its effectiveness on new coronavirus variants.
Chiefs mistakes opened the door for a big Bucs halftime lead.
Patrick Mahomes wasn't great on Sunday. But his receivers repeatedly failed him in critical moments.
Tom Brady might have gotten under Tyrann Mathieu's skin.
We're grading every one of the Super Bowl commercials as they happen, from the best of the best to the ones you're sorry you watched. Join us!
Tampa Bay's defense dominated early on Sunday.
Bettors of the famous Gatorade prop were in suspense.
According to a GoFundMe page, the child “suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, she hasn’t woken since the crash.”
Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.
This year’s Super Bowl halftime show will star recording artist The Weeknd. Check out the top images from this year’s big performance.
We have a good idea of who will lead Canada's roster at the Olympics in Beijing, but who will fill out the bottom of the roster? Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie debate.
Durant will have to quarantine for seven days after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo Sports has learned.
Credit Tom Brady. Or blame him. When it comes to the Super Bowl's most successful performer, it all depends upon your perspective. Credit the quarterback, now 43, for his dominance of America's most popular sporting event like no one before him. Blame him for making the collection of NFL championships rings seem too routine. Credit Brady as the overwhelming reason for New England's pro football dynasty. Blame him for perhaps destroying any chance the Patriots reach such lofty heights again anytime soon simply by leaving. Credit him for his arm, his savvy, his leadership and, of utmost importance in guiding the Buccaneers to this season's league title, his persuasiveness. Or maybe it's simply his aura that made old buddy Rob Gronkowski, stud running back Leonard Fournette and troubled wideout Antonio Brown want to play in Tampa. And blame Tom Brady for ruining so many Super Bowl parties for those who simply can't find a way to root for a guy who has more championships than the likes of Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky and Derek Jeter. “He is the greatest football player to ever play. I can tell my kids I played with that man,’’ said running back Leonard Fournette, who was released by lowly Jacksonville this season and headed across Florida and won a championship. Credit Brady. Brady was not the best quarterback in the NFL this season — except when he needed to be. He even threw three picks in the NFC title game at Lambeau Field. At 43, his skills have diminished. No, not the way Peyton Manning's did at the end of his Hall of Fame career. Not even close to that. Still, this is not the vintage Brady who was so responsible for those nine Super Bowl trips and six victories in New England. So blame Brady for getting old. Except, well, even at four decades and three years, he remains a dominating force simply because of his will to win and his ability to transmit that to everyone within his realm. “The team had a lot of confidence,” he noted. Credit Brady. “We came together at the right time," he said. Credit Brady. “I think we knew this was going to happen tonight, didn’t we? We ended up playing our best game of the year,” he said. In doing so, particularly with a defence that bewildered Patrick Mahomes — only the likely successor to Brady at the top of the NFL quarterbacking summit — the Bucs smashed a whole lot of hopeful expectations nationwide. America could have used a Super Bowl classic, something similar to the 2018 game when the Eagles and their Philly Special beat Brady and the Patriots. Still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that somehow the NFL played through with little disruption, a Brady-Mahomes touchdown free-for-all would have been entertaining. Soothing. A bit cathartic, too. Sorry, but 31-9 doesn't work. Guess you can blame Brady for that, as well. We can play the credit/blame game for as long as Brady has played, which is more than two decades in the pros. Or for as long as he might stick around; he claims he could still be behind centre at age 45. What must be recognized is that whether you root for or against the winningest NFL player ever, he needs to be admired. Admired for his fortitude. His reliability. His mastery of his craft. And perhaps most of all, his longevity. When Jordan hung up his sneakers for good, he wasn't anywhere close to the championship machine Brady is. Same for Gretzky, the man who knew where the puck was headed before the puck did. Even Tiger Woods, who won the Masters at the same age Brady now is, has become a shell of the fearsome performer fans like to remember. Not Brady. And he'll be back for more in the 2021 season. “Yeah,” Brady said, “we’re coming back.” No blame for that, just credit. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Barry Wilner, The Associated Press
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers start every season with the same vow, to get off to a strong start and not take an early hit in the standings. And this year, it happened. The Panthers lost to Detroit 4-1 on Sunday, notable because it was the first time in nine games this season in which Florida didn’t get at least a point in the standings. Florida’s 6-1-2 start through nine games is the second-best in franchise history, topped only by the 6-0-3 record to open the 1996-97 season. “We've been consistent in most games," Florida coach Joel Quenneville said. “Whether ahead or behind, tie games, we seem to play the same way and don't change the approach and stick with it." Starting well doesn’t guarantee Florida anything. Starting poorly, however, has pretty much snuffed out some Panthers seasons before they even started. The five Florida teams that went to the playoffs — 1995-96, 1996-97, 1999-2000, 2011-12 and 2015-16 — averaged 12 standings points through the season’s first nine games. Last season’s team, which made the qualifying round that preceded the playoffs, had 11 points through nine games. The 18 Florida teams that mustered no more than nine points in the standings at this point in the season combined to play zero playoff games. So, it’s a start. “I feel like we had a great start to the season," said Florida's Alex Wennberg, who had the goal in Sunday's loss. “Obviously, this is not the result we wanted, but we can’t bury our heads too much in this one. Right now, it’s a different schedule where you’re playing them again and I feel like that’s a great opportunity to get back at it.” Florida plays the Red Wings again at home on Tuesday. There have been plenty of good signs: Jonathan Huberdeau had a five-point game last week, he and Aleksander Barkov have a combined 23 points so far, new Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe has six goals already after having nine last season with Tampa Bay, and goalie Chris Driedger — off to a much better start than Sergei Bobrovsky — has a 1.97 goals-against average and .937 save percentage. “Driegs is really good,” Huberdeau said. “When he’s in net, I think we just feel calm in front of him.” Florida’s run of points in eight consecutive games also matched the sixth-longest such streak in franchise history. Past Florida teams have had three nine-game point streaks, the 1996-97 team had a 12-game streak to open that season, and the record was a 13-game run by the 2015-16 Panthers. There’s obviously a long way to go, but the Panthers finally have the start they wanted. “A lot of good, positive things, starting off here in the right fashion," Quenneville said. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
Not everything was Mahomes' fault, however, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pressured the Chiefs into a nightmare at Raymond James Stadium.
All that matters is that the gamble worked in the first-year window. Even the Denver Broncos couldn’t say that after signing Peyton Manning in 2012
Kansas City's defense finished Super Bowl LV with eleven penalties for 120 yards.
Tampa Bay's defense caused two turnovers in the Super Bowl LV win over Kansas City, holding the Chiefs to 107 total rushing yards.
Some members of the Mahomes family took Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers better than others.
There was talent in Tampa Bay. They just needed a leader. They got the best there ever was.
The Chiefs star flashed a peace sign at the rookie on a regular season TD. Winfield remembered.