COVID origin investigations to continue despite lack of results from WHO's Wuhan team
As countries roll out vaccine programmes amid worries over new COVID variants, the WHO says there is still no definitive answer to the origins of the pandemic
The East Division-leading Bruins extended their point streak to 10 games in a physical, tight-checking clash that included several spirited scraps.
The rising stars were at their brightest facing each other.
The FCF is set to start on Saturday, and Johnny Manziel will make his football return in the new, modified league.
The embattled coach's NFL tenure lasted one day.
Bernie Sanders met with Rob Manfred in 2019 to discuss MLB's plan to eliminate minor-league teams.
The Nets star made zero friends on his way out of Houston.
Logan Kelley, a former Rutgers walk-on and Montevallo player, allegedly murdered a 19-year-old in a Tijuana strip club this week.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
The former light heavyweight champion is diving headfirst into a new division.
Lawrence didn't need to compete at a special pro day before shoulder surgery, but it didn't hurt his quest to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
Patrik Laine may be stirring up controversy this week but he's worth targeting in a trade, if you can get him.
Ben Simmons takes pride in going up against the best scorers every single game.
The Warriors star, who dropped 40 against the Magic on Thursday, is in the middle of one of the best stretches of his career.
Barbara Howard received her share of awards and accolades in her lifetime, but recognition of the trailblazing sprinter arrived late, decades after her running days were finished. Born in 1920 into a family with deep Vancouver roots, Howard grew up at 10th Avenue and Nanaimo Street in the city's eastside Grandview neighbourhood. Speed came naturally. As a student at Laura Secord Elementary, she could sprint the block and a half to school when she heard the bell ring, and still be at her desk on time. The track and field team at Britannia Secondary School helped shape her talents. At 17, Howard was chosen for the 1938 British Empire Games in Sydney, Australia, after running the 100-yard dash in 11.2 seconds, one-tenth of a second faster than the Games record. The accomplishment made her the first Black female to compete for Canada. It also made her a sensation in Australia, where she was featured on the front pages of newspapers. On the track she helped Canada win silver and bronze relay medals. But individually she struggled, finishing sixth in the 100-yard dash in the 1938 competition. "She was very disappointed in herself that she didn't do better and so she was looking forward to being in the Olympics a couple of years later," said niece Charline Robson. Of course, the next two Olympic Games were lost to the Second World War, effectively ending Howard's promising track career before it really got started, said B.C. Sports Hall of Fame curator Jason Beck. "For six years there were no competitions," he said. "The window of opportunity for an amateur athlete at that time — especially a female — was very narrow. And the war just took that away from her, unfortunately." A walking encyclopedia of local sports knowledge, even Beck admits he was late learning about Howard. "I actually asked her about it because I thought it was odd her story had been almost completely forgotten," he said. "When she came back to Vancouver [in 1938] she felt she had let the city and the country down. So she actually downplayed her athletic career — she didn't talk about it." Pioneering educator With running in the rear-view, Howard began work on another legacy, turning her formidable energies to education — both her own and others'. After graduating from UBC, she became the first visible minority teacher hired by the Vancouver School District, spending her 40-year career at schools on the city's east side. And while she almost never spoke about her athletic past, there were hints. At her memorial in 2017, two former students told the story about a boys versus girls baseball game Miss Howard organized with her class one day. 'They thought she was just a teacher' With the game on the line, the teacher took a turn at the plate, hit the first pitch out of the park and ran the bases in high heels. "Here she is in her beautiful suit — she loved nice clothes — and the ball came and she whacked the thing and ran," laughed Robson. "And all the girls on the bases ran and they won and everyone was screaming. And the students had no clue she was an athlete, they thought she was just a teacher." New research started bringing Howard's story back into the spotlight when she was in her late 80s, triggering a landslide of recognition. In 2010 she received the Remarkable Woman Award from the Vancouver Park Board. That was followed in short order by induction into the Burnaby Sports Hall of Fame, the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2015, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. Unlike earlier in her life, Robson said her aunt loved the new-found attention on her track career. "She was getting calls from everywhere, to do TV and radio. And she was thrilled." Howard remained active into her 90s, working with other seniors — who were often younger — and immigrants through her Burnaby church, and cheering for her beloved Vancouver Canucks. She was 96 when she died in 2017. In 2018, the City of Vancouver renamed a small park at the south end of the Cambie Street Bridge the Barbara Howard Plaza. For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.
HOUSTON — J.J. Watt is gone from the Houston Texans, and Deshaun Watson wants out, too. The Texans have been making plenty of headlines this off-season. Not one has been good. Watt was released on Friday, ending the tenure of the face of the franchise, and things could get even worse in Houston with a possible standoff looming with the star quarterback. Watson has requested a trade. New general manager Nick Caserio has said they have “zero interest” in trading him, and coach David Culley said he expects him to be the team’s quarterback next season. The story line is a familiar one in Houston, where the Rockets recently dealt with a similarly stormy situation involving superstar James Harden. Rumours swirled all off-season that Harden wanted to leave, but the Rockets didn’t deal him before the season began. That led to a miserable Harden stuck on a team that limped to a 3-6 record. His time in Houston was punctuated by a postgame rant after a blowout loss to the Lakers when he berated the Rockets, saying, “We’re just not good enough.” He was shipped to Brooklyn the next day, but not before being banned from practice and drawing the ire of his teammates for his attitude and comments. Could the Texans be headed for the same fate with Watson? If he doesn’t want to be on the team would refusing to trade him make anything better? Watson, who signed a four-year, $156 million contract last year, has been unhappy with the direction of the team for some time. Sports Illustrated reported weeks ago that Watson was upset the Texans didn’t initially request to interview Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy for their coaching vacancy. They eventually did interview Bieniemy before hiring Culley. Some have put the blame for the current state of the Texans on owner Cal McNair, who has run the team since the death of his father Bob McNair in November 2018. Although there’s plenty of blame to go around on this mess of a team, former coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, who was fired after an 0-4 start, deserves his fair share of criticism for decisions he made while in charge. The worst of those moves came last March when he traded receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and a second- and fourth-round draft pick. There are also questions about the rise of Jack Easterby, the executive vice-president of football operations and a former chaplain for the Patriots with no personnel experience who gained power in the wake of O’Brien’s dismissal. Houston could have tried to trade Watt instead of releasing him, likely receiving at least one draft pick in return. But the defensive end asked McNair to be released and the owner agreed. “We felt this did right by J.J.,” he said Friday. “Not every decision is easy or easy to understand. You want to do what’s right for our players. We want to focus on bringing championships to Houston.” So why is Houston refusing to acquiesce to Watson’s request after happily complying with the one from Watt? Keeping Watson on the team until training camp only to have him hold out is sure to be more detrimental to the Texans than getting a big haul in exchange for the quarterback. Watson's contract makes a trade more difficult because of the future dead money for Houston, which gave him a $27 million contract bonus that is prorated. The Texans are coming off a 4-12 season and don’t have a first-round draft pick. So even if they keep the electric Watson, it’s hard to envision them being much better next season. McNair wouldn’t discuss Watson’s future on Friday, other than to say their conversations are “private.” But he did insist letting Watt go is not a sign that they’re rebuilding. “Let’s be clear. We’re here to win. We’re here to win today,” he said. “The NFL’s so competitive that there’s really no time for rebuilding. We want our fans to know that we’re doing everything we can day in, day out to bring a championship to the city.” “And every decision we make, even if it’s difficult it’s done with one (thought). And that’s: ‘Is it going to help us bring a trophy to Houston?’ And that’s our goal.” Yet it seems like every move the Texans make is moving them farther from that goal. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press
The Australian Open's first day without spectators was an eventful one.
LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis scored 35 points and LeBron James had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Los Angeles Lakers' seventh consecutive victory, 115-105 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Kyle Kuzma had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the defending NBA champions, while Davis finished two points shy of his season high in his return from a two-game absence with an Achilles injury. Montrezl Harrell scored 14 points for Los Angeles, which extended its longest win streak in a year even after falling behind by 20 points in the first quarter. The Lakers rallied steadily in the second half, took control early in the fourth quarter and wrapped up a perfect five-game homestand — even managing to avoid tying an NBA record by playing a fourth consecutive overtime game. Ja Morant had 22 points and 10 assists, and Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and eight rebounds in the Grizzlies' fifth loss in six games. Memphis is winless in three meetings with the Lakers this season. The Grizzlies hit 12 3-pointers after making a franchise-record 23 against Charlotte two nights earlier. Memphis opened the game with a 22-2 run, humiliating the champions in the first six minutes. The Lakers had their fourth straight terrible start on their homestand, but they took their first lead late in the third quarter. TIP-INS Grizzlies: Desmond Bane missed his first game of the season for personal reasons after scoring a career-high 18 points Wednesday. Bane wrote on Twitter earlier this week that his great-grandmother had died. ... De’Anthony Melton missed his third straight game with shoulder soreness. Lakers: Alex Caruso had two points and six assists in his return from a two-game absence with a hand injury. ... Harrell left the court early in the fourth quarter after a collision with Kuzma, but returned to the bench later. UP NEXT Grizzlies: At Kings on Sunday. Lakers: At Nuggets on Sunday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-115 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory. Joe Ingles tied his career high with 27 points as Utah won for the 17th time in 18 games to improve to an NBA-best 21-5. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, and Jordan Clarkson had 25. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 of his 29 points in the second half, but Milwaukee dropped its second straight game after a five-game win streak. Brook Lopez had 23 points, and Khris Middleton finished with 18. The Jazz led by as many as 21 when Mitchell fed Derrick Favours for an alley-oop layup to make it 89-68 with 3:39 left in the third quarter. Mitchell’s 3 sparked a 14-5 run to end the first half, and the Bucks never got the deficit within single digits again. The Bucks had scored at least 120 points in a franchise-record six straight games, but they often looked out of sync against the Jazz's multiple defensive looks. Antetokounmpo, guarded primarily by Royce O’Neale at 6-foot-6, scored only two points in the first half after a season-high 47 on Wednesday against Phoenix. That’s the fewest he’s had in a half since last season at Utah. Ingles had a career-high 20 points in the first half as the Jazz took a 69-52 lead. THIS TIME AROUND Utah knocked down a franchise-record 25 3-pointers in a 131-118 victory at Milwaukee on Jan. 8. This time, the Jazz got a lot of their points by driving to the basket and getting to the line. They went 14 for 38 from beyond the arc and 29 for 34 at the free-throw line. WORTH NOTING Bill Kennedy and Brian Forte were the only two officials on the court. Jonathan Sterling was unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols. TIP-INS Bucks: Jrue Holiday sat out his third game in a row due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19. ... Pat Connaughton matched his career high with three steals. Jazz: Mike Conley missed his third consecutive game with a tight hamstring. ... The Jazz packed the paint all game on defence and picked up two defensive 3-second violations along the way. UP NEXT Bucks: Finish their six-game road trip on Sunday at Oklahoma City. Jazz: Host the Miami Heat on Saturday. Matthews Coles, The Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Justin Faulk had two goals and an assist, Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots and the St. Louis Blues ended a three-game losing streak to the Arizona Coyotes with a 4-1 victory Friday night. The quirks of a pandemic-altered season have pitted the Blues and Coyotes against each other for seven straight games, a first in NHL or NBA regular-season history. Arizona won three of the first four, all in St. Louis. The Blues won the first of three in the desert behind Faulk’s big night and some spectacular saves by Binnington. Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn scored empty-net goals to seal it. Johan Larsson scored his first goal with Arizona, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots. The Blues and Coyotes both had games scheduled for this week shelved due to COVID-19 issues, setting up an unprecedented, non-playoff seven-game series. BRUINS 1, RANGERS 0 NEW YORK (AP) — Jaroslav Halak made 21 saves for his 51st shutout, Nick Ritchie scored in the second period and Boston beat New York for its fifth straight victory. East-leading Boston extended its points streak to 10 games (9-0-1) in a physical, tight-checking tussle that included several fights. On Wednesday night, Boston beat New York 3-2 in overtime. Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots but the Rangers were blanked for the second time in three games and dropped their third in a row. The Associated Press
DENVER — Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of a triple-double, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets rally for a 97-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Jamal Murray also scored 22 points and Michael Porter Jr. finished with 15 for the Nuggets, who trailed most of the game before winning their second straight. The Thunder were coming off two overtime losses to the Lakers in Los Angeles despite being shorthanded. Oklahoma City had just eight players available Wednesday and only nine Friday night. Justin Jackson led Oklahoma City with 20 points off the bench, and Al Horford and Hamidou Diallo had 16 each. The Thunder led by as many as 19 in the first half. After Denver cut it to nine early in the third, Oklahoma City built a 15-point advantage. Every time the Nuggets made a run, Oklahoma City had an answer — until the final minutes Porter sparked a 13-4 run to get Denver within 70-64 late in third quarter, but Jackson’s 3-pointer got the lead back to 12. The Nuggets made a big push in the fourth with Jokic on the bench, scoring seven straight to cut the deficit to three. Denver had a chance to tie or take the lead, but turned it over and Oklahoma City scored the next six to go ahead 89-81 with 4:28 left. The Nuggets scored the next 12 points, taking their first lead on Jokic’s jumper in the lane. Barton hit a 3-pointer and Denver sealed it at the line. TIP-INS Thunder: G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed his second straight game with a knee injury. He has missed four of the last six. ... Oklahoma City is 7-7 on the road. Nuggets: Guards Gary Harris (adductor strain) and P.J. Dozier (hamstring) will be on the upcoming four-game road trip that starts in Boston on Tuesday. Both have missed multiple games with their injuries. ... Denver did not attempt a free throw in the first half. UP NEXT Thunder: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Nuggets: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. — More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Kelly, The Associated Press