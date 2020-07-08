'Covid cage': Melbourne goes into new lockdown after spike in virus
IN THE PAPERS - Wednesday, July 8: We bring you reactions from the Australian papers as the city of Melbourne goes into a new lockdown. The New York Times looks at the "cautionary tale" of Sweden, which opted out of the lockdown and is now suffering the consequences. Also in the news, France's new government continues to spark criticism and the Guardian looks at our baking failures during lockdown!
