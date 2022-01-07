New COVID-19 variant detected but not yet a threat, says World Health Organization
New COVID-19 variant called IHU was discovered in Southern France. As of right now only 12 people reportedly contracted the variant.
After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
"We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and
VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler was left inactive due to a calf injury. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without qua
We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets were two yards away from sealing an unlikely victory. Miscommunication and/or lack of execution — and Tom Brady, as usual — sent them to another loss. Wilson was stuffed on fourth-and-2 at the Buccaneers 7 for no gain, and Brady rallied Tampa Bay back with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds left to beat the Jets 28-24 on Sunday. “There was a lot of things that I thought was fantastic from our group against a ch
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu
Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage
TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick fell to his first loss as Manchester United manager after Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute strike earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 win in the English Premier League on Monday and a first victory at Old Trafford since 1980. Outplayed for much of the game, United’s players looked like they would survive for a point until Moutinho met a defensive headed clearance by controlling the ball at the edge of the area and driving in a volley that rolled just inside the post. T
The Winnipeg Jets won't be moving home games out of the province, after all. The update comes after team owner True North Sports + Entertainment sent fans a survey on Thursday afternoon, asking how they would feel about the NHL team moving home games to a region that doesn't have restrictions on fan attendance. A spokesperson for True North said Thursday that the team was exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and consulting stakeholders. Elliotte Friedman, a reporter with Hockey
OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a
VANCOUVER — The NHL has postponed Saturday's game between the Canucks and Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also pushed back a matchup between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15. The NHL says the games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted. Neither the Canucks (16-15-3) nor the Sens (9-18-2) have played since Jan. 1, and Vancouver hasn't hosted a game since Dec. 14 wh
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for two touchdowns and set the franchise single-season record, Andre Roberts returned a kick 101 yards for a score, and the Los Angeles Chargers moved back into an AFC playoff spot with a 34-13 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Los Angeles (9-7) is in the final wild-card spot but needs a win at Las Vegas next week to wrap up its first postseason berth since 2018. The Colts, Chargers and Raiders all have the same record, but the Chargers curr
ADELAIDE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez kicked off her 2022 season with a win on Monday, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in first-round action at the Adelaide International. Fernandez converted 86 per cent of her first-serve points and had four aces in the victory. The 19-year old from Laval, Que., did not face break point, and broke Alexandrova twice on eight chances. Fernandez, the world No. 24, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Iga S
TORONTO — For Fred VanVleet, getting the band back together suited the Toronto Raptors guard just fine. VanVleet scored a season-high 35 points in the Raptors' 120-105 win against the depleted New York Knicks on Sunday, a game that saw all the significant Raptors healthy and playing together for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors began the season shorthanded because Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery. Then a hip injury took d
TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas