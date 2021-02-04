COVID-19 vaccine: UK to test the effects of mixing different coronavirus jabs
“This study will give us greater insight into how we can use vaccines to stay on top of this nasty disease,” said Jonathan Van Tam, the UK's deputy chief medical officer.
Canada will not boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing despite calls from human rights organizations to do so.A coalition of 180 rights groups want a boycott of Beijing's Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games because of reported human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in China.The games open in a year, Feb. 4, 2022, followed a month later by the Paralympic Games. Canadian Olympic Committee chief executive officer David Shoemaker and Paralympic counterpart Karen O'Neill spoke to The Canadian Press on the ineffectiveness of a boycott, as well as the importance of Canada's participation in Beijing.Canada joined a U.S.-led boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow in protest of the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan. The Soviets not only remained in Afghanistan for another eight years, but led a revenge boycott of the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles."We only really have two choices here," Shoemaker told The Canadian Press. "The choices are to pull out, to barricade ourselves, to divide, to further polarize and say out of protest we're not going to go, or to engage and be part of a conversation, to amplify voices, to speak our mind on things that are important to us and to participate in the Games. "When faced with those choices and the lessons learned from Moscow in 1980 and L.A. in 1984, the choice is clear."The rights coalition representing Tibetans, Uighurs, Inner Mongolians, residents of Hong Kong and others has issued an open letter to governments calling for a boycott of the Olympics “to ensure they are not used to embolden the Chinese government’s appalling rights abuses and crackdowns on dissent.”Some Canadians have written on social media and comment forums that their country should boycott Beijing because of the continued imprisonment of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.Their arrest was seen as retaliation for Canada's arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018 on a United States warrant. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges.Shoemaker calls these issues "deeply concerning", but believes the majority of Canadians want their athletes competing in Beijing.He cites the 91 per cent of the country's population that watched the 2016 Summer Games in Rio on television, and the 75 per cent who viewed the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, despite the 13-hour time difference."Having said that, we don't want to minimize what's happening in the host country," Shoemaker said. "We have serious concerns in particular about what's happening to Muslim Uyghurs in Western China, and have discussed that with the Canadian government and the Canadian ambassador to China. "They've assured us that it's their top priority and being addressed on a government-to-government basis. "We therefore see our role in this to deliver our teams to Games and be part of a conversation to amplify stories and to inspire and unite."Canada's participation in the Paralympic Games raises the profile of and changes perceptions about the disabled in the host country, in Canada and around the world, O'Neill added."Our athletes are capable of great things and the impact on the overall message of access and inclusion in the local community, that's an additional overlay from the para side of things," she said.Sport as an agent of social change leaped to the forefront in North America in 2020. Led by the Milwaukee Bucks not taking the floor for a playoff game, the NBA, NHL, WNBA and Major League Baseball cancelled games after the Aug. 28 police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.Shoemaker, a former head of NBA China before joining the COC, said NBA players eventually returned to the court with social-justice messages on their jerseys, and either knelt or locked arms during anthems, because athletes felt they could bring about more change by playing than not.Canadian athletes can similarly change more by participating than they can from the sidelines, Shoemaker said."Canadian Olympians and Paralympians are very socially conscious and they're very aware of what's going on in China," he said. "I've spoken with the athletes' commission about that and we've begun to tackle similarly, what kind of programs within our control can we do to advance the very causes that we think are being challenged or are in peril in China right now."Shoemaker wasn't yet CEO of the COC in 2014, but he pointed to the Canadian team's campaign ahead of the Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, in the face of the country's homophobic laws.The COC loudly and continually heralded Canadian athletes across the country walking in Pride parades, which are illegal in Russia, the summer before the Sochi Games."I understand there were similarly some calls for boycott because of an anti-LGBTQ-plus set of laws and rules in Russia that were very hostile to Team Canada," Shoemaker said. "We made the decision, a difficult one, to go, but to strengthen our resolve around those kinds of programs and messages here in Canada. "We now have among the most inclusive programming with an LGBTQ-plus focus you could imagine, which is a direct result of Team Canada competing in Sochi and being part of a conversation."Canada's Paralympians want to compete in Beijing, but will not do so with their heads in the sand, O'Neill said."The memory of how the boycott did not obtain the kind of results, and in fact many would argue the negative far eclipsed what was thought to be the goodness in the boycott, in my whole sport career, I don't think I've ever heard such an open, transparent conversation in our community about appreciating what's going on, and what can be done within their role and context of both leading up to and during the Games," O'Neill said.Former Olympic speedskater Susan Auch, who is now CEO of Canada's national teams, doesn't want Canadian athletes feeling the same devastation their 1980 counterparts did when told by their government they could not compete in to Moscow. "I firmly believe nothing good comes from boycotts," Auch said. "Politics and sport tend to come together, but they shouldn't."From my perspective as a former athlete, I would say sport is a time where we need to put aside our differences and play the game."— With files from The Associated PressThis report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.Follow @DLSpencer10 on Twitter Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
With the next Winter Games in Beijing a year away, Canada's Olympic and Paralympic leaders are dismissing the idea of a Canadian boycott even though human rights issues continue to plague China. In an editorial published in the Globe and Mail and La Presse on Thursday, both David Shoemaker, CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee, and Karen O'Neill, CEO of the Canadian Paralympic Committee, left no room for doubt — Canadian athletes intend to compete in Beijing. The pair reiterated those thoughts in an interview with CBC Sports. "We believe strongly in the power of sport," Shoemaker said via Zoom. "We thought it was important to put a stake in the ground and to say we think these Games are meaningful. "We have very serious concerns and share the concerns of others about what's going on in the host country, but we think our role here is to bring Team Canada to these Games, to be on full display, and be part of a conversation." There have been mounting calls for a sweeping boycott of the Beijing Games in light of the persecution of ethnic minorities in the country's Xinjiang region as well as China's crackdown on pro-democracy sentiment in Hong Kong. WATCH | Understanding the Tokyo Olympics' pandemic 'Playbook': The international organization Human Rights Watch declared in its annual report that China is "in the midst of its darkest period for human rights since the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989." On Wednesday, a year out from the Beijing Olympics' opening ceremony, a coalition of 180 groups, including Tibetans, Muslim Uighurs, Inner Mongolians and residents of Hong Kong opposed to the deterioration of human rights and increasing repression by the Xi Jinping-led Communist party, issued an open letter to governments around the world calling for a boycott. From a Canadian perspective, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been detained in China on suspicion of espionage since 2018. This has substantially strained relations between the two countries. Despite all this, the final declaration of the G20 summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November, which was signed by the Canadian government, made no mention of support for an Olympic boycott as a means of redressing these issues. "We look forward to the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022," it said. And while the COC and CPC's declaration of intent to participate is meaningful, it is the federal government that can ultimately decide whether the nation's athletes will take part in an Olympics. In Thursday's joint publication, both the COC and CPC point to the power of the Games to bring the world together and to advance the interests of the global community by celebrating Canadian performances and values on the international field of play. They conclude a boycott is not the answer to the problems China faces. "The evidence is overwhelming that boycotts, especially through the singular lens of sport, do not work," O'Neill said. "It's important for our whole community, our athletes, coaches and support people who have been through so much lately to put this on the table. This is where we're at, here's what we're thinking, and here's where we stand in terms of how we're going to move forward." 'Boycotts don't work' Canada joined the U.S.-led boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics in opposition of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Four year later, the Soviets led an Eastern-bloc boycott of the 1984 Los Angeles Games. "This is not theoretical or academic, we have a history of knowing that boycotts don't work," Shoemaker said. "We are assured that our government is addressing this on a government-to-government basis as a high priority. There are myriad tools available to the government to deal with this diplomatically. "We do not see the logic that as a first order of business to re-set the relationship with China, and to send a message, that we should in effect punish 300 athletes and boycott the Beijing Games." When contacted, the athlete leaders of both the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic teams for Beijing 2022 applauded the pro-active approach taken by the COC and CPC regarding the question of a potential boycott. "A boycott means turning our back on the situation. Let's instead have conversations and work towards solutions," said Catriona Le May Doan, the chef de mission for Team Canada in Beijing and a two-time Olympic speed skating champion. "The athlete's role will be to showcase Canadian values and help build bridges as they have always done." Gold medal champion skier Josh Dueck will be Canada's chef de mission at the Paralympics in China. "Now more than ever we need to engage athletes to empower people," Dueck said from his home in Vernon, B.C. "By asking athletes to withdraw from the Games we would take away their ability to compete but also to bring these difficult issues to light. That is unfair on both a personal and conversational level to the athletes." The message is clear. The people who run international sport in this country believe it's far more prudent and responsible to attend the Games in Beijing than to stay home in protest. "It's difficult, it's complex. In saying we think the right answer is that we go and compete in China, we're not saying that we minimize the significance of the issues that are coming to the fore," Shoemaker said. "We think when faced with the choice between engaging and being part of a conversation, amplifying voices, and participating in these Games versus detaching, pulling back, distressing people and further polarizing around viewpoints, the choice becomes abundantly clear." O'Neill agreed. "Showing up, being part of the conversation, and some of the solutions that build bridges is the way forward in terms of sport thriving," she said. "Leading with a boycott of sport is just not the thing to do and historically has shown us that it will not move us to where we want to go."
Not unlike many of Canada's most prominent athletes, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif wants to be on the right side of history during the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2020, the Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., native became the first of 69 players to opt out of the NFL season under the league's adjusted collective bargaining agreement, leaving behind a defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City team favoured to repeat. The first active NFL player to become a licensed MD, Duvernay-Tardif virtuously swapped the offensive line for the pandemic's front line and has been serving as an orderly at a long-term care facility in Montreal since late August — 10 weeks after winning Super Bowl LIV. "My goal right now is to be the best orderly I can be," Duvernay-Tardif told CBC Sports. "Opting out of the season was a big decision for me, but even though I love football my role this year was to care for the elderly in Montreal and help the healthcare system in general." WATCH | Duvernay-Tardif discusses decision to opt out of NFL season: A genuine renaissance man, the 6'5" 321-pound guard is no stranger to balancing medicine and football among other activities, having done so since entering the league as a sixth-round draft choice out of McGill University in 2014. "For the past six years that's what I've been doing," he said. "Going from playing professional football and boom, you lose in the playoffs and then you've got to transition and become a medical student and change that mentality of playing in front of 80-thousand people." Duvernay-Tardif — who teammates refer to as 'Larry' in order to avoid mispronouncing his first name — graduated from medical school in 2018 and has witnessed an improbable on-field ascension since making the leap to pro football. Since taking ownership of Kansas City's right guard job early in his second season, he's started 57 of the 60 games he's been active for, earning a merited five-year, $42.36-million US extension in 2017 as one of the highest-paid players in his position at the time. WATCH | How Duvernay-Tardif is preparing to miss Super Bowl: Balancing football and studies Ultimately, there may not have been a better organization Duvernay-Tardif could have been drafted by in order to realistically pursue both careers. In the team's affable head coach Andy Ried, 'LDT' discovered someone who would become a champion of his lofty ambition in the medical field, while others had questioned his commitment to football because of it. Coincidentally, Reid's mother, Elizabeth, was one of the first women to graduate in medicine from McGill years prior. Always quick to praise Reid for his role as an ally throughout the process of balancing his studies with pro football en route to his graduation, in 2018 Duvernay-Tardif said, "I don't think it would've been possible if it was not for him." WATCH | Duvernay-Tardif felt responsibility to contribute during pandemic: Though his on-field career has been an underdog story of triumph and dedication, Duvernay-Tardif's commitment to helping others off it was equally influential in him being named co-winner of the 2020 Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year — sharing the honour with prodigious soccer star Alphonso Davies. Since 2018, the 29-year-old has been working with ace mental performance coach Jean François Ménard, author of the book Train (Your Brain) Like an Olympian: Gold Medal Techniques to Unleash Your Potential at Work. Ménard is among those least-surprised by Duvernay-Tardif's ability to effectively juggle tasks and remain focused. "He's an unbelievable football player, but also unbelievably great at everything else he does as a student, as a medical practitioner and it requires a lot of discipline and a lot of focus," Ménard told CBC Sports. "To be able to reset and refocus on whatever you're doing — it doesn't matter if you're on the football field or if you're managing several patients in one day — it [requires] the same mental skills." The pair spoke at length following Duvernay-Tardif's heavy decision to opt out of the 2020 NFL season. A poignant moment that Ménard believes his friend made out of a sense of duty. "What I was really proud of is that he followed what he truly believed in. It was emotional," Ménard said. "He felt valuable. He felt like he was contributing. Maybe not contributing to a squad of 50 football players, but contributing to a whole society." WATCH | Bring It In: Previewing Super Bowl LV: Meanwhile, on the field, Duvernay-Tardif's team will be flying to Tampa Bay on Saturday ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LV showdown with Tom Brady and the host Buccaneers, who aim to become the first team to win the title game at home in the Super Bowl era (1966 onward). While the sedulous medical doctor has been kept busy throughout the course of the NFL season, he ensures he'll be cheering his team on when the game kicks off. "As the season went on and as the [team is] heading into the playoffs and now going to the Super Bowl I got in touch a little more with my teammates," Duvernay-Tardif said. "It's nice because even though I'm far away I still feel like I belong to this team." As for the outcome of the game, the humble-yet-confident Duvernay-Tardif was unwavering in delivering his prediction. "[My team] is going to win."
Marc Horton's annual Super Bowl parties are usually epic, day-long events, garnering so much attention, the host says, that he had to create a waitlist for those eager to enjoy the festivities in the future. This year's soiree in Keswick, Ont., will be exclusive to Horton and his wife Alicia however, as wild winter spread of COVID-19 meant cancelling the big bash. In years past, Horton's hoopla — nicknamed the "Stuper Bowl" — included as many as 50 invitees. The day would begin with a series of football games played at a nearby field, complete with a trophy presentation to the winning team, followed by a poker tournament at Horton's house. Guests would then flop down in front of several TV's and a championship-calibre food spread to watch the big game. Horton's parties marked a day of competition and greasy culinary indulgence like no other in the calendar year, but it was also an opportunity to catch up with old friends. "A lot of them I went to high school with, and we see each other once a year at this event," he said. "So it's pretty depressing that it can't happen this year." Indoor gatherings are banned across much of the country in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has accelerated in recent months. Horton, who'll be cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, is one of many football fans altering Super Bowl traditions as Canada deals with a dire second wave. Some are moving their get-togethers to virtual platforms, while others will simply watch alone. Catherine Sabiston, a kinesiology professor at the University of Toronto and a Canada Research Chair in physical activity and mental health, says it can be hard to infuse authenticity into an online event, and it's normal to feel something's missing when experiencing a big game solo. Whether it's watching sports at a bar with close friends or in a stadium with thousands of strangers, Sabiston says the "sense of collective identity" we get from fandom has been largely lacking over the last 11 months. "Sports make you feel like you're a member of something, and tied to that are emotions specific to togetherness," she said. "You think like others, you feel like others, there's others around you in that collective environment. "But the social element is gone, or at least very limited these days." That feeling can hit harder now almost a year into the pandemic, Sabiston says, especially for an event like the Super Bowl. And that can ring true whether they're football fans or not. Horton estimates 40 per cent of his usual guests don't care about touchdowns or field goals, but they attend his shindigs for the social aspect, including friendly wagers on random outcomes from the coin flip to the final score. The food, including Super Bowl staples like chili, nachos and chicken wings, is also a big draw. Brenda Andress, an expert in sports and business leadership, says food has become an integral part of the Super Bowl by design, as the NFL has marketed its championship game in a way that mimics holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. Bars and restaurants get on board too, she added. While closed to indoor dining, some establishments are tweaking their takeout menus to offer football-themed packages. The Super Bowl itself is appealing for a number of reasons too, Andress says, including its strategic placement on the calendar — in the dead of winter when nothing is going on, and when people are itching to escape cold-weather doldrums with a social affair. The simplicity and excitement of a one-and-done title game, rather than a stretched-out series, entices many non-sports fans. And elaborate halftime shows, which this year will feature Canadian artist The Weeknd, draw in others. "The NFL has created this niche where their entertainment rocket can accelerate," said Andress, who's also the president and founder of the SheIS organization aiming to bring more attention to women's sports. "They've done an excellent job building around the game — the halftime show, tailgate parties, home parties, bar parties. They've created a marketing machine that everybody can buy into." While Andress says the collective social experience of sport fandom can be important for our mental health, a Super Bowl in lockdown might not be all bad. It offers some an opportunity to start new game-day traditions by connecting with their own households in new ways. "In some instances you're creating a greater bond instead of just leaving the house to watch the game with other people," she said. Horton, who's happy to hunker down with his wife and a few pounds of wings for an intimate game experience, is still disappointed to miss a crucial aspect of what Sunday night is supposed to be. "Half the fun is experiencing it with a lot of people," he said. "There's that aspect of group camaraderie that just isn't there this year." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Thurs. Feb. 4, 2021. Melissa Couto Zuber, The Canadian Press
When pandemic public health restrictions allow fans back in the stands again, the National Basketball League of Canada may find it's not the only game in town. The Eastern Canadian Basketball League started making plans last March, and went public in December with its intentions to start play in the Maritimes. Founding partner Ravi Verma said he believes there is lots of room for two leagues in the Maritimes. "The overall goal is to enhance the game and provide additional channels for players to play. Growing the sport is our first goal, and involving communities is part of that goal," said Verma, speaking from New York, where he works as a product manager. "The more you grow it the more people watch." The league has put out a call for players and coaches, and has released a list of a dozen communities where it would like to see teams, including Halifax, Dartmouth, the Annapolis Valley, Cape Breton, four teams in New Brunswick, and in Charlottetown and Summerside. Verma said ECBL is aiming for teams in all 12. "We'd love to have every city, every community involved. That would be our wish list," he told Island Morning host Laura Chapin. "If you can have two teams in L.A., you can have two teams in Prince Edward Island." 'A great opportunity' The league has recruited Robbie Robinson, who played for the Island Storm in the NBLC last year, as marketing manager for the league. The NBLC has not announced a new season yet, but has suggested it might resume play in March. Robinson, who is still living on P.E.I., said he has not heard anything from the team. "I'm here getting my family established in Prince Edward Island and I just figured it would be a great opportunity," he said. He hopes to play in the league while acting as marketing manager. A lot of former Storm players are interested in the ECBL, said Robinson, adding he has connected with players across Canada, in California, China, Mexico and other countries. Duncan Shaw, owner of the Island Storm, said in an email to CBC News that the NBLC would be making more announcements about its upcoming season soon. More from CBC P.E.I.
Leonard Fournette predicted this day would come. He surely had no idea this is how he'd get here. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back doesn't remember writing the prophetic Twitter post seven years ago, but someone unearthed it last week and sent social media buzzing. “Can’t wait til I play in that Super Bowl,” Fournette wrote on Feb. 2, 2014 — punctuating it with a grin emoji. Fournette is smiling plenty now. “This tweet from my senior year in high school nothing but Gods plan....... Playoff Lenny,” Fournette wrote last Friday in a quote tweet. A lot has happened since that day — an outstanding three-year career at LSU, being the No. 4 overall pick by Jacksonville in the 2017 NFL draft, two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and eventually a falling out with the Jaguars, who cut him after training camp in August. “It’s crazy how you manifest on things and speak it into existence,” Fournette said. “I’m just blessed with the opportunity I have now to play in this big game with a lot of other great players on this team and the other team. "I feel good, man.” As well he should, especially considering where he's at: with the NFC champion Buccaneers, who'll square off Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. And consider where he could've been: with the 1-15 Jaguars and as far from the Super Bowl as you can get. Buccaneers teammate Steve McLendon knows the feeling, having been traded by the New York Jets in the middle of a 2-14 season. Same for Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell, who was released by the then 0-5 Jets. “It’s been an interesting season, to say the least for me — one of my more intriguing seasons,” Bell said. “When I first started the season, I was with New York and I was kind of fighting an uphill battle with everything that was going on over there. It didn’t work out for whatever reason. I ended up coming over here and the first day here, I loved it right away.” And what's not to like? It's not often a player goes from losers to winners — and maybe winning it all — in the same season. The hope in Jacksonville just a few years ago was that Fournette would lead the Jaguars to this moment. Instead, he fell out of favour during a stint that included an arrest for driving with a suspended license and speeding, and a suspension for fighting in a game. There were also health concerns and doubts as to whether he could be the consistent playmaker he was expected to be. The Jaguars declined the fifth-year option on Fournette’s contract, a sign he was no longer a part of their future. He became a part of their past when they waived him after unsuccessfully trying to trade him. “It was a terrible feeling,” Fournette said. “I took a week off and had to get my mind right and also try to to understand why this was going on.” He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, who didn't need Fournette to be the star. Instead, he has complemented Ronald Jones in the backfield. “Once he accepted that, he's been just a trooper, man," Buccaneers running backs coach Todd McNair said. "He's been a soldier.” Fournette rushed for just 367 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season, but has 211 yards and two TDs in three post-season games. “I just told him: ‘This team is special and you’re a huge part of it. Embrace your role. You never know when your role is going to change,’” coach Bruce Arians said. "I’m really, really proud of Leonard and the way he’s handled it.” Fournette acknowledged he's not used to sitting on the sideline for chunks at a time, and wants to feel as though he's participating in helping the Bucs win. And that's exactly what he's doing the last month. “Everything wound up working out in my favour in the end,” Fournette said. Bell is also a complementary piece for the Chiefs, backing up rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and splitting carries with Darrel Williams. He had a career-low 328 yards rushing and two TDs in 11 games, nine with Kansas City. “I really like him — I like him as a kid, I like him as a player,” coach Andy Reid said. “He brings that veteran experience. He's been the best in the business at what he's done. He's handled this role well.” After playing just two games for the Jets and being released when they couldn't deal him, Bell had a difficult choice. Miami wanted him, but so did Kansas City. “I made the decision to come here, to play with a lot of great players and coach Andy Reid,” he said. "It probably was tougher than my free-agency decision, for real." Once one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL with Pittsburgh, Bell sat out a season in a contract dispute before signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in 2019. That stint didn't even last two full seasons, a disappointing end to what was supposed to be a massive comeback. But that could come Sunday. "It means everything in the world," Bell said. "Ever since I’ve been playing this game since the age of 4 1/2, this has been the reason why you play it. I’ve watched every Super Bowl since I was little kid, as long as I remember, always envisioning that I would be in the game. “So now that I'm eight years into the league now and I finally got here, you know, it was like a dream come true. And obviously I just want to finish the job.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox had 26 points and 11 assists, Buddy Hield made two free throws with six-tenths of a second remaining and the Sacramento Kings held off the short-handed Boston Celtics 116-111 on Wednesday night. Hield finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 21. Jayson Tatum had 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown scored 21. Boston played without three of its top ballhandlers due to injuries. Fox scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a spectacular driving layup that put the Kings up 102-100. Tatum’s three-point play pulled the Celtics within 112-111 with 1:06 remaining before Fox connected on a step-back 17-footer with 58.8 seconds left. Boston’s Javonte Green missed when he tried to dunk past a pair of defenders and Tatum’s 3-point try with 1 second left missed the mark. BOSTON’S GUARD DOWN The Celtics, still reeling from the loss of Marcus Smart to a left calf injury Saturday, played with an even thinner backcourt. Kemba Walker (left knee) was rested on the second half of a back-to-back after playing a season-high 31 minutes against Golden State on Tuesday. First-round pick Payton Pritchard sat out a sixth consecutive game because of a right MCL sprain. Jeff Teague started at point guard and had seven points and one assists. Tremont Waters (three points, five assists) also saw time at the point. KINGS ROOKIE HONORED Haliburton, the 12th overall pick in the draft, made a heads-up play to end the third quarter when he jumped and scored off an offensive rebound as time ran out. Haliburton raced in and jumped to grab the ball, which deflected off the glass following Hield’s desperation heave just inside midcourt. The play was reviewed and upheld. Earlier in the day Haliburton was named the Western Conference rookie of the month for games played in December and January. TIP-INS Celtics: Brown had seven points during a 19-4 run in the third. … Boston missed nine consecutive shots and went scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes in the second quarter. … Tatum made a buzzer-beating 10-foot floater to end the first. Kings: Nemanja Bjelica (back spasms) was held out. UP NEXT Celtics: Visit the Clippers on Friday night. Kings: Host the Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. Sacramento has won twice against Denver this season, including 125-115 at Golden 1 Center on Dec. 29. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson punctuated a 28-point performance with a soaring, one-handed alley-oop jam during a decisive fourth-quarter surge, and the New Orleans Pelicans soundly defeated the Phoenix Suns 123-101 on Wednesday night. Brandon Ingram scored 23 and Lonzo Ball added 18 points for New Orleans, which led by as many as 28 in the fourth quarter en route to ending a two-game slide while also stopping the Suns' winning streak at three. Steven Adams, who returned from a sore left calf that had sidelined him a game-and-a-half, scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Devin Booker scored 25 for the Suns, who never led in the second half. Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Chris Paul had 10 points. The Pelicans outscored the Suns by 37 when their lineup included Williamson, who also had seven rebounds and six assists. He made 12 of 14 shots from the field, including the only 3-pointer he attempted. He also had a couple alley-oop dunks, the last of which put the Pelicans up 108-82. After that, Suns coach Monty Williams subbed out his entire lineup with half the fourth quarter still remaining. The Pelicans took their first double-digit lead when Ball's 3 made it 72-61 halfway through the third. It was the 14th game this season in which New Orleans had taken a lead of 10 or more. The Pelicans had blown six of their previous 13 double-digit leads coming in, but not this time. Josh Hart's 3, Williamson's dunk of Nickeil Alexander-Walker's alley-oop lob and JJ Redick's 3 helped the Pelicans finish the third period with an 88-74 lead. New Orleans then opened the fourth with seven straight points on Williamson's driving leaner, Hart's corner 3 that Williamson set up with a pass from the paint and Hart's fast-break layup to make it 95-74 with 10:31 left. The Suns had no response down the stretch. TIP-INS Suns: Ayton's streak of games with at least 13 rebounds ended at eight. ... Paul was called for a technical foul for apparently saying something officials didn't like after a driving layup by Ball. ... Abdel Nader scored 11 points. ... The Suns missed 27 of 35 3-point attempts (22.9%). Pelicans: Redick received 18 minutes of playing time after seeing none the previous two games. He hit two 3s in the second half and finished with 10 points. ... Eric Bledsoe hit three 3s and scored 11 points. Hart had 10 points. ... Redick made both of his free throws to improve to 27 for 27 this season. ... New Orleans outrebounded Phoenix 44-39. ... The Pelicans hit 14 3s, with Ball making four. UP NEXT Suns: Host Detroit on Friday in the first of seven straight scheduled home games. Pelicans: Visit Indiana on Friday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press
Pressure is mounting for the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs to abandon a popular tradition in which fans break into a “war chant” while making a chopping hand motion designed to mimic the Native American tomahawk. Local groups have long argued that the team's chop tradition and even its name itself are derogatory to American Indians, yet the national attention focused for years on the Washington football team's use of the name Redskins and the cartoonish Chief Wahoo logo, long the emblem for the Cleveland Indians baseball team. But in the past year, those teams have decided to ditch their Native American-themed monikers, and the defending champion Chiefs are generating more attention due to a second consecutive appearance on the sport's biggest stage. A coalition of Native American groups has put up billboards in the Kansas City area to protest the tomahawk chop and Chiefs' name. A protest is planned outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, site of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the coalition has hired a plane to fly around the area. A few thousand people have signed onto two online petitions, one of them started by a fourth-grader. The Chiefs made some changes in the fall, barring headdresses and war paint and making a subtle alteration to the chop, with cheerleaders using a closed first instead of an open palm to signal the beating of a drum. But Gaylene Crouser, executive director of the Kansas City Indian Center, found the tweak to be laughable. “They think that that somehow helps, and they are still playing that ridiculous Hollywood Indian song, which is such a stereotypical Indian song from like old Cowboy movies or something. I don’t know how they feel that that made any difference at all," she said. “And its not like their fans are doing it any different either." Chiefs president Mark Donovan said barring face paint and headdresses from its stadium was a “big step.” “You are going to have opinions on all sides on what we should and shouldn’t do,” he added. “We’re going to continue to have those discussion. We’re going to continue to make changes going forward, and hopefully changes that do what we hope, which is respect and honour Native American heritage while celebrating the fan experience.” But the changes aren't nearly enough for the St. Petersburg-based Florida Indigenous Rights and Environmental Equality, which plans to protest near the stadium Sunday ahead of the kickoff, singing and holding signs. Group co-founder Alicia Norris described the chop as “extremely disrespectful," saying it “conjures up images of Native Americans, indigenous people as savages." “Now the team wants to backtrack and say we are being culturally appropriate and we are being respectful of indigenous people by saying no headdresses," she said. “And that is a good start, but the fans are still operating as if it is an indigenous-type atmosphere because you are still called the Chiefs. And you can still do this movement that looks like a tomahawk chop, but we are going to call it a drum beat instead. It is kind of silly. Just change it." Fans of the Chiefs long ago adopted the chanting and arm movement symbolizing the brandishing of a tomahawk that began at Florida State University in the 1980s. “When we are down it is a rally cry,” said Kile Chaney, a 42-year-old stone mason from Harrisonville, Missouri. “Just to hear all the fans doing the tomahawk chop and hear it echo through the corridors, it is a beautiful noise that we make here.” Aaron Bien, a 61-year-old automotive repair and body shop owner from Hillsdale, Kansas, described it as no different than any cheer. “It is the soul. It is the lifeblood," said Bien, who had been a Chiefs season ticket holder for 15 years before the pandemic limited seating capacity in the stadium this season. He said the chop has “nothing to do with Native Americans," noting that the origin of the Chiefs nickname may have more to do with the mayor who helped lure the franchise from Dallas in 1963. Mayor H. Roe Bartle was a large man known as “The Chief” for his many years of leadership in the Boy Scouts. Team owner Lamar Hunt reportedly named the team the Chiefs in honour of Bartle. Vincent Schilling, associate editor of Indian Country Today, said that doesn't make it any better. He noted that, though Bartle was white, he started a Scouting society called the “Mic-O-Say Tribe,” which remains active and continues to use Native American attire and language. Young participants are “braves,” and the top leader is the “chief.” “He was called Chief because he played Indian and falsely taught Boy Scouts how to dress up as Native Americans," said Schilling, a member of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. “Everyone dressed up like Indians going to those games, perpetuating a horrible cultural stereotype for decades." He called the changes the team has made to the chop “insulting" and “a preposterous gesture with a lack of cultural responsibility." ___ AP Pro Football Writer Dave Skretta contributed. Heather Hollingsworth, The Associated Press
