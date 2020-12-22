COVID-19 vaccine: Joe Biden receives his first dose
Joe Biden and Jill Biden receive their first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on December 21.
Joe Biden and Jill Biden receive their first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on December 21.
Dwayne Haskins violated COVID-19 protocols again.
James Harden has reportedly gotten into multiple verbal altercations with teammates.
After 40 women accused Washington employees of sexual harassment and misconduct over the summer, yet another alleged incident has been uncovered.
Monday was supposed to be a get-right game for the Steelers. It wasn't.
The Toronto Raptors reportedly signed OG Anunoby to a four-year, $72-million extension, with a player option for 2024-25.
Doug Ford says a decision has yet to be made on whether or not the Maple Leafs and Senators will be permitted to play home games with the province set to go into lockdown.
The Magic weren't the only team with notable signings on Monday.
"Playing against old teammates never really ratcheted me up."
The Rams are going to have to quickly shake off a huge upset loss.
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins publicly apologized Tuesday after photo evidence came to light of him partying with several people unmasked after playing Sunday.Haskins said on Twitter he spoke with coach Ron Rivera and took full responsibility for putting the team at risk during the pandemic.“It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action,” Haskins said. “I also want to apologize for creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push. I will learn and grow from this and do what’s best for the team moving forward.”The team is aware of the situation and said it's handling it internally. There was no immediate word whether Haskins would be fined or suspended for violating COVID-19 protocols. The team fined him earlier this season for a separate violation while on the road.Haskins started Sunday for the first time since early October and threw two interceptions and a touchdown in a 20-15 loss to Seattle. It’s unclear if he’ll play in Washington’s next game against the Carolina Panthers that could be the NFC East clincher, though Rivera called Alex Smith the starter if healthy.Rivera benched the 2019 first-round pick after four games this season because he felt the offence was better off in experienced hands. He turned first to Kyle Allen, then to Smith when Allen was injured.Haskins got the start against Seattle essentially by default as the last healthy quarterback on the roster. He threw two interceptions in the first two-plus quarters before leading a comeback attempt that fell short.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press
Tiger Woods is the latest talented but controversial athlete to get the documentary treatment.
CHICAGO — Gio Reyna was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Young Male Player of the Year on Tuesday after a breakthrough season that included debuts with Borussia Dortmund and the American national team.The midfielder made his national team debut in an exhibition at Wales on Nov. 12, the day before his 18th birthday, and four days later against Panama became the third-youngest scorer in U.S. national team history.A son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and former U.S. midfielder Danielle Egan, Gio Reyna made his Bundesliga debut on Jan. 18 at Augsburg and has five goals and seven assists in 39 matches.Voters included national team coaches and players, the USSF board of directors and athletes council, Major League Soccer and United Soccer Leagues head coaches, select media and formers players and administrators.Recent winners include Sergiño Dest (2019), Alex Mendez (2018), Josh Sargent (2017), Christian Pulisic (2016), Matt Miazga (2015) and DeAndre Yedlin (2014).___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
From accessories to their highest-rated shorts, we found seven products you can have in your possession by the end of the day.
TORONTO — Chris Overholt describes 2020 as "the fastest two years of my life."But the president and CEO of OverActive Media has also seen plenty of positives for his esports company despite the confines of the global pandemic."Nobody, of course, would wish what's gone on in the world on any of us," Overholt said in an interview. "But I actually do think that whatever curve we imagined gaming and the esports industry to be on when we started all of this, I would say it's definitely been accelerated in the last eight or nine months in particular."Overholt, the former CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee, cites research suggesting there are more gamers today among Gen. Z and Millennials in Canada than there are "declared sports fans." He says 70 per cent of people in that group identify themselves as gamers compared to 61 per cent who call themselves traditional sports fans."That statistic in itself kind of confirms our business thesis, that we have a whole generation of fans that think about sports and think about media in different ways. And they're consuming it in different ways."Overholt says 5.7 million Canadians consider themselves gamers, up 33 per cent over the previous year. And 60 per cent of them are new Canadians — 50 per cent are women — "so this audience actually looks like this nation looks. And that's exciting.""We feel fortunate to be in the place where we are," said Overholt.Being a gamer does not necessarily mean an interest in esports, however.Overholt, who was the Toronto Raptors' director of corporate marketing from 1996 to '98 before serving as Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment's vice-president of sales and services from 1998 to 2003, compares it to the early days of the Raptors' NBA life.The challenge then was how to translate a general interest in basketball into demand for Raptors merchandise and games on TV."I think a lot of those lessons are applicable to our business today," he said.The initial OverActive vision was one team in one league. Two years on, it owns franchises in the Overwatch League (Toronto Defiant), Call of Duty League (Toronto Ultra), European League of Legends (MAD Lions, playing out of Spain) and Counter Strike: Global Offensive (also MAD Lions)."Four franchises in the biggest and most important (esports) leagues in the world," said Overholt. "We've raised $80 million in private investment in OverActive Media over the last two years."In August, TD Bank signed on as the official bank of the Defiant in the bank's first foray into esports. Sponsors already on board include Bell, Universal Music, Canon Canada and Skip The Dishes."None of these business were thinking about or invested in esports just two years ago," Overholt said.OverActive, which employs 75 people globally, added some sizzle to its ownership this year in the form of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner. A keen gamer, Marner follows in the footsteps of music star The Weeknd, who came on board in April 2019.They join an ownership group that includes more than 80 individuals, including Pittsburgh Penguins part-owner Mike Kimel, as well as tech entrepreneur Sheldon Pollack and Bell.In recent weeks, OverActive's teams surpassed the one-million fan mark across social channels.In tandem with its teams, OverActive is looking to build a live event and online business. In May 2019, it acquired Toronto-based MediaXP, an esports-specific live events company that had partnered with the likes of Dome Productions and Red Bull Canada.It was rebranded as OAM Live and, according to Overholt, is flourishing — helping NHL and NFL teams with their digital strategy.Overholt says his company's revenue opportunities include media rights secured via franchise holdings, marketing and local partnerships, and live events. COVID has curtailed live shows, with three Defiant and Ultra home events cancelled this year. Local revenue is down, although live events are expected to rebound.Still Overholt says projected revenues are up this year — from what was expected last November and a revamped blueprint in March."So it's hard not to be optimistic about what it looks like when we get to the other side of COVID," he said.A big piece of the puzzle is a state-of-the-art hotel and entertainment facility, on the Exhibition Place grounds next to Hotel X. The goal is to build a venue that seats 7,200 and would serve as the home of the Defiant and Ultra as well as hosting concerts, entertainment and sporting events.Kimel, part of the OverActive ownership group, identified the land — a 2.6-hectare site just west of the Stanley Barracks. When the Library Collection of Hotels received permission to build the Hotel X on the Canadian National Exhibition grounds, it also got the green light for a second tower.OverActive has since acquired those rights and is working with the city and CNE board on a plan to build the second tower with Henry Kallan, owner of the Library Hotel Collection. The proposal involves some 400 new hotel rooms and an entertainment venue that could function as a "global hub for esports" while hosting a steady stream of concerts and other events.Bob Hunter, the former MLSE executive and Toronto Wolfpack chairman, is OverActive's pointman on the project as senior vice-president of venue development."We have real momentum here, I think, that leads us to feeling only optimistic in getting this across the line, and getting the approvals we need to get going," said Overholt. "We still have some work to do but we feel pretty excited about the momentum we've built."A price tag on the project is expected in January after costing work by a local construction partner is completed."This is a very significant project into the low hundreds of millions," said Overholt.In June, OverActive took over 1,400 square metres of new office space in the Liberty Village area. The offices serve as practice space for its players as well as its digital studio to create content, although the pandemic has restricted its use.OverActive also has sponsorship connections to esports betting through MAD Lions, which has struck a partnership with the China-owned betting group DYVIP to sponsor its Counter Strike Global Offensive (CS: GO) franchise.OverActive has also partnered with Kappa to outfit its MAD Lions teams in Europe.OverActive is looking to become, in Overholt's words, a Madison Square Garden or MLSE with esports at its core."Teams are the engine, of course, of that business," he said.MAD Lions reached the world championship of the European League of Legends the last two years. Its Counter Strike team won its season championship in March.Season 4 of the Overwatch League is set to start in spring, later than the normal February start, with the two-time defending champion San Francisco Shock looking to defend their crown. The Shock won US$1.5 million with their 2020 title.The Defiant finished 15th in the 20-team league at 8-14. The Vancouver Titans, the only other Canadian franchise and runners-up in 2019, were 18th at 6-15.The Defiant have since made wholesale changes to their roster.The Dallas Empire won the Call of Duty League, defeating the Atlanta FaZe 5-1 for the US$1.5 million prize. The Ultra finished seventh in the league standings at 11-13.Overholt says, as in other sports, players will follow financial opportunity. But building the foundation is job No. 1 for OverActive rather than splashing the cash on big names."First and foremost we're running a sustainable business here in an early stage-industry. And so our strategy is different than it seems the strategy of other teams. We want to build a sustainable performance strategy that over time gives a lot of attention to talent identification, gives a lot of attention to player development.""If we can do that really well, then we will always have players who want to play for us because we will be able to extend their careers," he added.In Europe, for example, OverActive has a full-time psychologist and physical trainer looking after its players.\---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
If you have a favorite player, you can bet on their stats this season.
SALZBURG, Austria — Two players from Austrian champion Salzburg have failed doping tests after returning from international duty with Mali last month.Midfielder Mohamed Camara and forward Sekou Koita reported being given medication for altitude sickness before an away game against Namibia on Nov. 17 in qualifying for the African Cup of Nations, Salzburg said on Tuesday.They tested positive on Nov. 22 in Austria in UEFA testing ahead of a Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, the club said. Salzburg didn't name the banned substance in question but said it was “a key ingredient” in the altitude sickness medication the players were allegedly given.Salzburg said it supports the players and wants to clear up what happened while the players were with the national team.“We are very proud when our players are called up to their national teams. For a full international match, you have to expect though that medical work will conform to international standards, with doctors who are familiar with the rules,” Salzburg general manager Stephan Reiter said in a statement.Camara and Koita have played regularly for Salzburg since the date of the positive test. Salzburg told The Associated Press in an emailed comment the club “did not get any information” from UEFA about provisional suspensions for either player. Provisional suspensions are often applied after positive doping tests until cases are resolved.Salzburg will play Spanish club Villarreal in the Europa League last 32 on Feb. 18 and 25.UEFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
The 2020-21 NBA season is almost upon us, but Hot Take SZN is here, and at the end of another eventful offseason we will see how close to the sun we can fly and still stand the swelter of these viewpoints.
The NHL and its players in Canada shouldn't expect to cut in line when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccination process. Those playing north of the border will have to wait their turn, says Anita Ho, an associate professor in bioethics and health services research at the University of British Columbia. Ho said when deciding who receives the first rounds of vaccines for the coronavirus, high-risk groups like the elderly, long-term care workers, people living in Indigenous communities and front-line essential workers will be at the front of the line. "Hockey players who are generally very healthy, very fit, would not fit into those criteria," said Ho, who also is a scientist at the Centre for Health Evaluation and Outcome Sciences in Vancouver. "They would be much lower in the queue." The NHL and the NHL Players' Association have said the league plans to resume play Jan. 13 with a 56-game schedule. The Stanley Cup playoffs would begin in May and conclude mid-July. Gary Meagher, the NHL's executive vice-president of communications, dismissed a report earlier this month suggesting the league is considering purchasing doses of a vaccine for its own use. "The NHL is not looking to do so," he said in an email. Meagher wouldn't comment on where NHL players should rank in order to be vaccinated. "A question that cannot be answered at this time," he said. Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu has said the federal government can't stop private corporations from buying vaccines. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has developed the preliminary priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine. Provincial governments will ultimately decide their own priorities. "The provinces will have to be looking at who would be the priority populations, the elderly, those who are in more vulnerable kind of living conditions," said Ho. "They [NHL players] wouldn't be that high on the list." The B.C. Ministry of Health said it has established "priority groups" for the vaccine, which include long-term care residents and staff, health-care facility workers, and key frontline people such as police, first responders, teachers and grocery story workers. "Professional athletes have not been identified as a priority group particularly vulnerable to severe illness," the ministry said in an email. "Following all priority groups, all others in B.C. can get the vaccine as it becomes available, if the vaccine is recommended for them." WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo breakdown NHL's return-to-play plan: A spokesman for the Ontario's Ministry of Health also said the province is following the National Advisory Committee's guidelines. "Our goal is to ensure that everybody across Ontario who is eligible and who wants the vaccine can get it," the spokesman said. Health Canada has approved a vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and is close to authorizing another from the U.S. biotech firm Moderna. The Public Health Agency of Canada has said it could be the end of September before the country has enough doses to vaccinate every Canadian who wants a shot. "Hockey players, they will get there," said Ho. "But it will be later on, just like other healthy individuals." 'That divides people' But Ho said it would look bad for leagues like the NHL or NBA to purchase vaccines for their own use at a time when they are also taking a stand on social justice issues and denouncing racism. "If you were to jump the queue, and there are so many people who are in vulnerable positions dying ... then you are really saying that some lives matter more than others," she said. "We often think how sports brings people together and there's a sense of solidarity. If we were to prioritize young, health athletes over people who are frail, more vulnerable and may have no way of protecting themselves . . . that divides people." In the fall of 2009, members of the Calgary Flames were given swine flue shots at a special clinic where thousands of other people waited in lines or were turned away. The Flames were widely criticized, and the Alberta Health Services fired a senior staff member over the incident. Ho also said foreign-born hockey players in Canada should have the same access to the vaccine as their Canadian teammates. "COVID does not discriminate," she said. "The Canadian government would be wise to make sure that anyone who is residing [here], regardless of your national origin, if you are at risk, get vaccinated. "If someone was not born here, but they're living here, they could still be infecting others. One way to protect your own people is to protect everybody."
GENEVA — FIFA has filed a criminal complaint against former president Sepp Blatter over the finances of its loss-making soccer museum in Zurich.Soccer's governing body said on Tuesday it suspected “criminal mismanagement by FIFA’s former management and companies appointed by them” to work on the museum -- long seen as a pet project of Blatter’s -- in a renovated and rented city centre building.The FIFA World Football Museum opened in 2016 after $140 million of soccer money was spent refurbishing the 1970s office building to also include 34 rental apartments.It was meant to open around May 2015, when Blatter won a fifth presidential election, but was delayed until after he left office amid pressure from American and Swiss investigations of international soccer officials.Blatter committed FIFA to a rental contract with the building’s owner, insurance firm Swiss Life, that requires paying $360 million through 2045 at above market rates, soccer’s world body said.FIFA said its criminal complaint following an external audit of the project was delivered by hand to canton (state) prosecutors in Zurich.“That audit revealed a wide range of suspicious circumstances and management failures, some of which may be criminal in nature and which therefore need to be properly investigated by the relevant authorities,” FIFA deputy secretary general for administration Alasdair Bell said in a statement.The Zurich prosecution office acknowledged receiving the complaint without giving more details.Blatter's lawyer, Lorenz Erni, said in a statement: “The allegations are baseless and are vehemently denied.”Blatter risks investigation at local level while already a suspect in two criminal proceedings opened by federal prosecutors into how he spent FIFA’s money as president.Those investigations involve FIFA paying $2 million to former UEFA president Michel Platini in 2011 and $1 million to the Trinidad and Tobago soccer body -- effectively to disgraced former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner -- weeks before the Caribbean islands’ general election in 2010.“Given the massive costs associated with this museum, as well as the general way of working of the previous FIFA management, a forensic audit was conducted in order to find out what really happened here,” Bell said.The museum has made a loss each year including $50 million in 2016 that included one-off costs, FIFA said then in its financial report.The most recent FIFA accounts for 2019 show almost $3.5 million revenue from the FIFA World Football Museum and $6.3 million costs for “investment and expenses.” There was a record 161,700 visitors at the Zurich building last year.In the 2018 accounts, museum revenue was almost $4 million against $12 million in spending.The FIFA museum was identified closely with Blatter from the time it was announced in April 2012.His executive committee had already approved 180 million Swiss francs ($203 million) for what was being called “Project Libero,” and forecast to attract 300,000 visitors each year.“It is high time that world football had a meeting place for its millions of fans,” Blatter said then of a museum originally to be built underground next to FIFA’s headquarters on a wooded hillside above the city.One year later, the museum plan changed to a FIFA-funded renovation of a modernist building owned by Swiss Life.FIFA said in a 2013 news release it signed a 40-year rental of “Haus zur Enge.” The museum would “occupy the second basement level through to the first floor” with office space and apartments on the upper levels to the ninth story.“The FIFA museum project is a stroke of luck for Zurich and is a perfect fit for Swiss Life’s investment policy,” the insurance firm’s chairman, Rolf Dörig, said in the FIFA statement.In a statement on Tuesday, Swiss Life said “we consider this a matter for FIFA. Therefore, we have no further comment."When the museum formally opened on Feb. 28, 2016 it was a first public duty for the new FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, who had been elected two days earlier.Blatter did not attend the ceremony and had begun serving a ban from soccer by FIFA’s ethics committee after Swiss authorities revealed the Platini payment in September 2015. The ban expires next October when Blatter will be 85.FIFA said on Tuesday its files on the museum project will be sent to ethics investigators.The complaint filed against Blatter is the latest act in a busy year in criminal investigations linked to FIFA's past and present presidents.At least four criminal complaints were filed anonymously against Infantino and Switzerland's attorney general, Michael Lauber, about three meetings they had in 2016 and 2017. Lauber was forced from office in the fallout including misleading a committee overseeing his work.A special prosecutor appointed by Switzerland's parliament to examine the meetings opened a case against Infantino in July. Potential charges include inciting Lauber to abuse his public office.Blatter spoke this month with the special prosecutor, Stefan Keller.Keller also recommended this month that federal prosecutors investigate Infantino for using a private jet on FIFA business in 2017. He could not open his own case because his remit is limited to matters involving Lauber.FIFA said two weeks ago that Keller's “malicious and defamatory” statement "borders on character assassination."___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGraham Dunbar, The Associated Press
Iowa is set to play Missouri on Dec. 30. The team won't resume practices until at least Dec. 26.