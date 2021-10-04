COVID-19 transmission among kids, hopes for the vaccine

Ian Hanomansing speaks with pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Fatima Kakkar about the rise in COVID-19 transmission among kids, and when children aged five to 11 can expect to get vaccinated.

