A new COVID-19 testing site has opened in Sanford however appointments are already booked until Thursday. Seminole County has decided to set up another testing site because all its other locations have been swamped. Last week walk up testing had to be cancelled because demand is so high. The latest COVID-19 report from the Florida, which came out Friday, showed the positivity rate for tests last week, was over 30% in both Seminole and Orange counties. On Tuesday, Orange County Public Schools students will bead back to class. The district is asking parents to get their children vaccinated or at least have them wear a mask to try and limit the spread in classrooms. The sit at the Sanford SunRail station will start administering the appointment only tests at 8 a.m.