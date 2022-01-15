COVID-19 testing confusion

One Sacramento neighborhood is left confused after a COVID-19 testing site was suddenly closed Friday and its owners became the targets of a national investigation. The Center for Covid Control location at Truxel and San Juan Roads in Sacramento is one of many across the country, operated by the same company, that is now shut down. The company cited its need to "pause all operations" for "additional staff, training and education" in a release on Thursday. A sticky note on the door at the site indicated in highlighter pen that it won't open again until next Saturday. “A lot of these places around Sacramento… seeing this, you don't know if this is legit,” said testing site customer Amos Jenkins.