COVID-19 showed that the U.S. food chain is ‘totally inadequate’: Sen. Tester

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how COVID-19 has impacted food insecurity.
PHILADELPHIA — Even facing the league’s worst defence couldn’t help the Philadelphia Eagles figure out their offensive woes.Carson Wentz had another rough game and his teammates didn’t provide much support in a 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.The offensive line struggled again, receivers weren’t open often enough and a couple times didn’t run the right route.All of it added up to a measly 250 total yards against a defence that came in allowing a league-high 434.9 yards, including a league-worst 343.7 yards passing.“We just didn’t make plays,” Wentz said. “I don’t think it was scheme. I didn’t make enough plays. I didn’t make enough good throws.”Wentz was 25 of 45 for 215 yards, two TDs and one interception. Following a week of speculation that rookie backup Jalen Hurts would get more playing time, it didn’t happen. Hurts played two snaps and threw one pass, a completion.“It’s not about one guy,” coach Doug Pederson said. “We had breakdowns across the board. It doesn’t matter who was back there, the mistakes were gonna be made and it’s something we have to fix.”The Eagles went three-and-out on their first five drives. They didn’t get a first down until Wentz ran for 20 yards with under five minutes left in the first half.“I can be better early,” Wentz said. “Slow starts are frustrating.”Pederson defended going for fourth-and-4 from the Seahawks 15 down 11 points in the fourth quarter, saying the team needed to “stay aggressive.” Wentz’s pass went straight to Seattle’s Quandre Diggs as Dallas Goedert turned the other way on the route.“I’ll take the blame,” Goedert said. “I knew the ball was coming to me. I was trying to do too much.”Philadelphia used its 10th different offensive line combination after losing three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson for the season with an ankle injury. Three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks hasn’t played this season following surgery on his Achilles.Wentz was sacked six times and got hit numerous times.“We have battled with a lot of injury, a lot of moving parts,” Pederson said. “We haven’t had the consistency and continuity you would like. We don’t make excuses for it. We have to get better.”The Eagles (3-7-1) would be playing for draft positioning in most seasons with such a poor record but they’re only a half-game behind the Giants (4-7) and Washington in the woeful NFC East.“I’m frustrated. I hate losing,” Wentz said. “But the crazy thing is this division is wide open and guys know that. We’re looking ahead to next week, getting this thing turned around, getting going in the right direction and hopefully surprise some people.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLRob Maaddi, The Associated Press
ST. MARYS, Ont. — Toronto Blue Jays play-by-play commentator Dan Shulman has been named the winner of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's 2020 Jack Graney Award.The honour is presented annually to a member of the media who has made significant contributions to baseball in Canada.The Toronto-born Shulman calls Blue Jays game for Sportsnet and also does play-by-play on baseball and college basketball for ESPN.Shulman joined ESPN full-time in 2001 and returned to the Blue Jays broadcast booth for a second stint in 2016.Shulman also is one of eight finalists for the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2020 Ford C. Frick Award, which is presented annually for broadcasting excellence.Retired Toronto Sun columnist Ken Fidlin won the Jack Graney Award last year. Previous winners include sportswriters Milt Dunnell, Bob Elliott and Alison Gordon and broadcasters Jerry Howarth, Tom Cheek and Dave Van Horne.Details about the presentation of the 2020 Jack Graney Award will be announced in the coming months."I am tremendously honoured to be receiving this award," Shulman said in a statement. "As a Canadian kid who fell in love with baseball very early on, the opportunity to cover the sport for as long as I have has been one of the great joys of my life. To be part of a list with so many people I have admired for so many years is very humbling." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020.The Canadian Press
As you gear up for the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to fine-tune your roster as we finally climb over the final bye weeks of the season. Tom Brady managers are looking for a QB as Tampa Bay is off this week. Should you turn to Kirk Cousins or another signal-caller? At the running back position, Cam Akers clocked in a decent performance last week. Is that type of production here to stay or should you target Frank Gore or Alexander Mattison? The wide receiver and tight end positions continue to thin out as this season drags on. Let Scott and Andy pick a few potential league winners to add to your roster.
