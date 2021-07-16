COVID-19 restrictions tighten ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The Canadian Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cyle Larin scored twice as Canada defeated a depleted but determined Haiti side 4-1 Thursday at the Gold Cup. The Besiktas striker gave Canada some breathing room and a 3-1 lead from the penalty spot in the 74nd minute after video review confirmed Richie Laryea had been taken down. It was Larin's 18th goal for Canada, his fifth in his last four games. He now has 10 goals in eight matches for Canada this year. The victory all but guaranteed the Canadian men a berth in the quart