Covid-19: Papers slam 'the unaccountable elite'

IN THE PAPERS - Monday, May 25: Even right-wing tabloid the Daily Mail is outraged by the British prime minister's support for his senior advisor Dominic Cummings, who broke lockdown rules to travel to the northeast of the country after developing Covid-19 symptoms. Meanwhile, Donald Trump spent his Sunday golfing ̶ an image many cartoonists have overlain across the day's front page of the New York Times, which lists the names of coronavirus victims. We also look at a plea from French healthcare workers as the government looks to revamp the hospital system, and a warning about rats!

