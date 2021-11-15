COVID-19 pandemic still very much alive in Arizona

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points and Zach LaVine added 29 to help the Chicago Bulls beat the Los Angeles Clippers 100-90 on Sunday night, ending the Clippers' seven-game winning streak. Lonzo Ball had 10 points for the Bulls, who used generous amounts of Los Angeles-area talent to earn the victory. DeRozan is a LA native who went to USC, while LaVine and Ball attended UCLA. Paul George scored 27 points and had 11 rebounds for the Clippers, while Eric Bledsoe added 21 points. Los