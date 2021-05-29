COVID-19 pandemic life changing for former Boston radio DJ Sue Brady
Maria Stephanos introduces us to a voice you may have heard in the past on the radio in Boston, and how the pandemic changed Sue Brady's life.
Maria Stephanos introduces us to a voice you may have heard in the past on the radio in Boston, and how the pandemic changed Sue Brady's life.
New allegations of sexual misconduct against Roberto Alomar Jr. have been brought forward and are being investigated by the Toronto Blue Jays.
The first round of the playoffs has been thrilling, and here are some of the top moments from the past week of action.
Fans are allowed back in the Bell Centre for Game 6 of the Canadiens' first-round series, but it costs an arm and a leg to get in.
Alek Manoah's mother opened up about the experience of watching her son make his MLB debut and also spilled the beans on what his favourite food is.
The Lakers reached the 85% vaccine threshold this week, opening up film sessions and team meals on their plane.
Naomi Osaka has said that she won't be meeting with reporters at all during the French Open.
Rod Brind’Amour's dad is a huge Hurricanes fan, and the team gave him a special birthday present after punching its ticket to Round 2 of the playoffs.
The Toronto Maple Leafs blew another chance to advance in the postseason with their worst performance in Game 5 versus Montreal. Why didn't they show up?
Mayor of Porto Rui Moreira said one person was taken to hospital but their injuries are “nothing serious”.
Taylor Hall no longer has to serve as the focal point of his team's offense and is bringing new life to Boston's once one-dimensional attack.
NBA playoff villains come in many different forms. Here is a look at who might fill the different roles as the 2021 postseason moves forward.
"I'll follow you right to your house."
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a breakout year, significantly helped by a small Florida ballpark. What will happen when the Blue Jays relocate to Buffalo next week?
Manchester City are desperate to get their hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time, while Chelsea are hoping to win the competition for the first time since beating Bayern Munich in 2012.
The Montreal Canadiens spotted Carey Price a lead, and he held it, which surely will keep the critics at bay for the time-being.
Neymar now has two known sexual assault accusations against him.
An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
Trae Young said he didn't actually feel the spit from the fan on Wednesday night, but that didn't make it any better for him.
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Manchester City and Chelsea meet in an all-English final in Porto. City is looking to win the competition for the first time and is making its debut in the final. It would be a third title, though, for its manager, Pep Guardiola, who won it twice with Barcelona (2009, 2011). Chelsea is seeking a second Champions League title, after 2012, which is the last time the team was in the final. Thomas Tuchel is the first manager to reach the final with different clubs in successive seasons, having lost with Paris Saint-Germain last year. The match was moved to Porto from Istanbul because of travel restrictions during the pandemic. ENGLAND A place in the Premier League is at stake when Brentford and Swansea meet in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium. Brentford, which finished third in the regular season behind promoted Norwich and Watford, has never played in the Premier League and was last in the top flight 74 years ago. Brentford lost to Fulham in last year's playoff final. Swansea last played in the Premier League in the 2017-18 season. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press