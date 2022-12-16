COVID-19 numbers rising in Maryland amid holiday season

State health officials are taking extra precautions as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Maryland. Maryland health officials are working to ensure there is plenty of testing and treatment available statewide. As the holiday season approaches with gatherings and trips to grandma's house, the Maryland Department of Health is reporting a spike in new cases of COVID-19. Just before Thanksgiving, the seven-day positivity rate was a little over 6.5%. As of Friday, it has almost doubled to 12.16%. MDH said the state added 1,055 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and eight deaths related to COVID-19.