Covid-19: 'The federal government has failed us,' says New York doctor

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Dr. Julien Cavanagh, a neurologist at the State University of New York, discussed the daily challenge of treating patients with Covid-19 at his Brooklyn hospital. Dr. Cavanagh explained why African Americans and Latinos are disproportionately affected by the virus. He also expressed his disapproval of protesters who are demanding an end to lockdown measures. Finally, he condemned the US federal government's response to the public health crisis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad