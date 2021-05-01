COVID-19 experiment sees 3000 clubbers attend restriction-free event in Liverpool
The crowd danced the night away free of masks and social distancing.
With eight games left in his shortened campaign, Connor McDavid has already posted a careers worth of highlights while chasing down some absurd NHL feats.
Nick Suzuki scored twice for the Montreal Canadiens, including the game-winner, in a 5-3 win Friday over the visiting Winnipeg Jets.
Roberto Alomar will be placed on MLB's ineligible list after a woman filed a workplace complaint against the Hall of Fame second baseman alleging sexual harassment.
Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.
Bates may be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.
Kyle Trask had a nice final season at Florida.
Yuta Watanabe details how words have impacted him throughout his basketball journey in an essay for The Players' Tribune.
The Kraken can now begin signing players, making trades, and putting action to their plans ahead of the July expansion draft.
Germany used a three-player team in its opening game at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship on Friday morning after being given late clearance to compete.
Edelman wanted to educate Leonard, because he remembers being "a dumb idiot" about things in the past.
As a corporation charged under the act, it faces a fine of up to $10-million if convicted.
LONDON — Manchester City moved within three points of reclaiming the Premier League title by beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres, players at the opposite ends of their careers at the club. Aguero, who is leaving City at the end of the season after 10 years, scored his record-extending 258th goal for the club by controlling a pass from Benjamin Mendy and powering a shot off his laces into the roof of the net in the 57th minute. Just 84 seconds later, Torres scored the 10th goal of the 21-year-old Spain winger’s debut season at City by curling home a low, left-footed finish from the edge of the area. It was a one-two blow by Pep Guardiola’s heavily rotated team — due to the game coming between the two legs of the Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain — which took a while to get going at Selhurst Park but has left City on the brink of the title. It could even be clinched as early as Sunday, if second-place Manchester United loses at home to Liverpool. If United wins or draws at Old Trafford, the next opportunity to secure a third league crown in four years will come next Saturday when City hosts Chelsea. The depth of Guardiola’s resources was highlighted by the fact that he rested most of his key players for the Palace game — Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden were among the unused substitutes — but could still name a front four of Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Torres. None of them will likely start against PSG on Tuesday, with City going into the game leading 2-1 from Wednesday’s first leg. It was the latest leg of Aguero’s farewell tour and he moved onto 182 Premier League goals, five behind third-place Andy Cole on the all-time list, with his first ever at Selhurst Park. Torres' goal was City's 700th in Guardiola's 288-game tenure. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
If Rodgers and Green Bay dig in heading into the 2021 season, the same heated scenario between Carson Palmer and the Bengals could easily play out again.
Two days down, yet the NFL Draft is only half done and there are still plenty of celebrated college players available to be picked. The defensive players of the year in both the Big Ten and Pac-12 are still on the board heading into Saturday’s fourth through seventh rounds. Looking for a quarterback? There are multiyear starters from which to choose. And several decorated offensive playmakers are still left to fill the remaining 154 picks. Some of the best and most notable players still available in the NFL Draft. Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa Nixon was a junior college transfer who played two seasons at Iowa and emerged as the Big Ten's defensive player of the year in 2020. The 313-pound Dixon had 13.5 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks, in eight games for the Hawkeyes last year. He is disruptive, not always consistent and stout against the run, but there is potentially good fourth-round value in Nixon. Talanoa Hufanga, S, Southern California The Pac-12 defensive player of the year plays with great effort and fills up the stat sheet. In just six games last year, Hufanga had three sacks, four interceptions, and five passes defended. At 6-foot and barely 200 pounds, he lacks the speed to play deep safety and the size to play close to the line, but his instincts and intensity could make him a contributor on defence and special teams. Deonte Brown, G, Alabama The Crimson Tide had eight of the first 38 players drafted, an unprecedented haul. Brown, a massive people-mover at 344 pounds, is likely the next Alabama player to be picked. Or is it linebacker Dylan Moses, who was solid as a senior in 2020 after coming back from an injury the year before? Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State Wallace was an All-American as a sophomore in 2018, catching 86 passes for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns. Injuries limited him to nine games in 2019 and last year he was solid — though not quite spectacular - in another abbreviated season. Wallace is among a solid group of receivers still left that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown from Southern California, Simi Fehoko of Stanford, Marquez Stevenson of Houston and Seth Williams from Auburn. Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame Book was a three-year starter who led the Irish to the College Football Playoff twice and guided Notre Dame to more victories than any quarterback in program history. His accuracy down the field and decision-making improved in 2020. Combine that with mobility and creativity, and he seems to have the tools to at least be a long-term backup. If Book is not the next quarterback drafted, maybe it will be Sam Ehlinger, a four-year starter at Texas; Shane Buechele, who started 42 games at Texas and SMU; or Jamie Newman, the former Wake Forest starter who transferred to Georgia but opted out of last season. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis Gainwell was an All-American in 2019 as a redshirt freshman when he had 2,069 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns. An undersized runner, Gainwell looks like a player capable of being a third-down back and maybe more. Only four running backs were drafted in the first three rounds. There could be double that number on Day 3: Michael Carter of North Carolina, Rhamondre Stevenson of Oklahoma, Khalil Herbert of Virginia Tech, Jemar Jefferson of Oregon State and Chuba Hubbard of Oklahoma all the most likely to be selected. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish struck out 12 and the San Diego Padres, helped when a replay review turned a Giants grand slam into a foul ball, beat San Francisco 3-2 on Friday night. Darvish (3-1) allowed one run and four hits, including Buster Posey's homer, in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up a single and walked two in the seventh, and left with the bases loaded and one out. Tim Hill relieved with a 3-1 lead and pinch-hitter Darin Ruf hit a drive near the right-field foul pole that was originally ruled a home run. After a short video review, the call was reversed to a foul. Hill struck out Ruf a few pitches later and then fanned Mike Tauchman to end the threat. The Giants scored in the eighth on Evan Longoria's double play grounder. Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his major league-leading ninth save. Jurickson Profar hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the sixth for a 3-1 lead off Logan Webb (1-2). Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford was hit by a pitch from Darvish in the left calf in the fifth. He remained in the game to run, but was removed prior to the Padres batting in the bottom half. Posey homered in the first. It was Posey’s sixth homer of April, the first time he has hit six homers in a month since May 2017. TRAINER’S ROOM Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto, on the 10-day IL with a right lat strain, has a side session scheduled for Saturday. “Things are moving in the right direction with him. He’s feeling good,” manager Gabe Kapler said. ... LHP Jarlín García (left groin strain) threw an inning at the alternate training site on Thursday. ... Kapler said the Giants are 13 days away from reaching the 85% vaccination rate needed for easing protocols. He said the last group got its second shots yesterday. Padres: RHP Chris Paddack was placed on the injured list Friday with what manager Jayce Tingler described only as “a medical condition.” Asked if it was related to COVID-19, Tingler said: “I cannot get into it. I wish I could give you details, I can’t. All I’ll say is it’s a medical condition.” The Padres did not specify if it was the 10-day injured list. Paddack (1-3, 5.40 ERA) last pitched on Tuesday at Arizona, taking a 5-1 loss after giving up five runs, three earned, and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. UP NEXT Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (2-0, 1.50) is scheduled to take the mound for Saturday’s early evening game. Padres: LHP Blake Snell (0-0, 3.92) goes for his first win of the season on Saturday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Richard J. Marcus, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James scored 16 points in his return to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup, but it wasn't enough as the Sacramento Kings rallied for a 110-106 victory on Friday night. James suffered a high right ankle sprain on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks and missed the next 20 games, which was the longest absence of his career. He played 32 minutes and was 6 of 12 from the field. He missed what would had been a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds remaining as Los Angeles lost for the fifth time in six games. The defending NBA champions went 8-12 without the four-time MVP and were also without Davis for 16 of those games. Terence Davis scored 10 of his 15 points during the final 12 minutes for the Kings, who trailed 88-78 going into the fourth. The Kings outscored the Lakers 19-8 to start the quarter and take the lead. Los Angeles went nearly three minutes without a field goal in the period and struggled down the stretch, going 8 of 19 from the field. Tyrese Haliburton led Sacramento with 23 points and 10 assists, and Richaun Holmes added 22 points. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Andre Drummond had 17 points. James missed his first two shots from the field before making a driving layup with 1.9 seconds remaining in the first quarter. A pair of Damian Jones free throws gave the Kings a 30-15 lead late in the first quarter before the Lakers started rallying. They went on a 19-4 run and tied it at 34-all in the second quarter on a hook shot by James. Los Angeles led by eight late in the quarter before the Kings went on a late run to get within 56-55 at halftime. The Lakers outscored the Kings 32-23 in the third quarter and led by 11 at one point. TIP INS Kings: Marvin Bagley III took part in his first game since March 15 and scored 11 points in 21 minutes. He missed 22 games due to a fractured fourth metacarpel. ... F Chimezie Metu took a hard fall to the floor during the second quarter and did not return due to lower back stiffness. ... De’Aaron Fox was out for a fourth game since entering the league's health and safety protocols. Lakers: G Alex Caruso did some shooting drills, but missed his second straight game due to back spasms. UP NEXT Kings: Travel to Dallas on Sunday. Lakers: Host Toronto on Sunday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns had their All-Star backcourt on the court and playing well. As for the Utah Jazz, their All-Star backcourt was injured and on the bench. The results were predictable. Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 12 points and nine assists and the Suns pulled into a tie for the best record in the NBA by cruising past the Jazz 121-100 on Friday night. Phoenix is actually atop the NBA, by virtue of holding the tiebreaker over the Jazz. Two nights after clinching their first post-season spot in 11 years, the Suns kept rolling and never trailed after the opening minutes. Booker shot 13 of 19 from the field, hitting three step-back jumpers late in the third that brought roars from the crowd. The third one came in front of the Suns' bench and was over Utah's 7-foot centre Rudy Gobert. Ayton and Bridges were celebrating so hard with Booker that they almost forgot to let him back on defence. “That’s just having fun with it man,” Booker said, grinning. “Not everyone has a vibe like this, an energy like this. It’s a great environment to get better in.” Mikal Bridges added 18 points. Deandre Ayton had 11 points and nine rebounds. The Suns and Jazz both have a 45-18 record. If they're tied at the end of the season, Phoenix would claim the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs because they swept the three-game season series. The Jazz were led by Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored 22 points. Utah has lost three of its last four games. “I think our physicality wasn’t there,” Gobert said. “Those guys are good but I feel they were a little bit too comfortable. Our offence affected our defence, too. When we turn the ball over or take a bad shot they were able to run on us. Then they get going and get confidence.” Utah was playing without their All-Star backcourt of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell. Conley was out because of a tight hamstring, while Mitchell has a sprained ankle. Without them on the floor, Phoenix flourished. “Those are tough games to play in emotionally," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "You’re ramped up to play against the best team in the league and they sit a few guys, you can have a letdown. But we handled business tonight.” The Suns took a 25-point lead by midway through the second quarter when Cameron Payne's 3-pointer made it 50-25. The Jazz managed to cut the deficit to 68-52 by halftime. Booker led the Suns with 16 before the break, while Bridges had 13. Bogdanovic had 15 for the Jazz. The Jazz pulled within 70-57 in the third quarter, but couldn't get any closer. The Suns had their lead back up to 96-72 by the start of the fourth and eased to the win. “We didn’t execute the way we wanted to,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “In games like this when certain players are not able to play, your margin for error is really small.” HEALTHY SUNS One reason the Suns have been among the NBA's best teams is their best players have stayed healthy. Ayton and Bridges have played in all 63 games this season. Paul has played in 62 and Booker's been available for 59. They've had to mix and match some with their second unit. Jae Crowder, Dario Saric, Abdel Nader and Payne have all missed chunks of time. “We have a tough group," Williams said. "They work really hard so they can play through bumps and bruises of the season.” TIP-INS Jazz: Conley, Mitchell and centre Udoka Azubuike (right ankle) were out. Conley and Mitchell have combined to average about 43 points this season. Suns: Forwards Jae Crowder (right ankle) and Abdel Nader (right knee) didn't play because of injuries. ... The Suns shot 68% from the field (17 of 25) during the first quarter. ... The Suns' bench combined to score 49 points. Payne had 11 points, and Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric each added eight. UP NEXT Jazz: Return home to host the Raptors on Saturday. Suns: Travel to face the Thunder on Sunday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press
PHOENIX — Madison Bumgarner followed his seven-inning no-hitter by allowing one run over five innings and sparked a four-run, third-inning rally with a single to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Friday night. Bumgarner (3-2) fell behind in the first inning when Trevor Story doubled on his 11th pitch and C.J. Cron followed with an RBI single. The 31-year-old left-hander gave up only two more hits, both singles, in his final four innings and won his third straight start. He walked one and struck out six — including the side in the fifth — and left after 81 pitches. Last Sunday, Bumgarner faced the minimum 21 batters — the only runner he allowed was on an error — in 7-0, seven-inning victory at Atlanta in the second game of a doubleheader, a game shortened under pandemic rules. Under a 1991 ruling by Major League Baseball's eight-man committee on statistical accuracy, a no-hitter is defined as a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits. MadBum has given up two runs in his last 17 innings over three starts. Josh Rojas homered for the second straight game and Asdrúbal Cabrera had two hits and two RBIs for Arizona (14-12), which has won five of six and nine of 11. Jon Gray (3-2) gave up five runs — four earned — and nine hits in six innings. Colorado (9-17) dropped to 1-10 on the road and 4-14 against the NL West. After Bumgarner's single, Arizona took a 4-1 lead on Cabrera's two-out RBI double, run-scoring singles by David Peralta and Eduardo Escobar and a run-scoring throwing error by third baseman Josh Fuentes. Rojas homered in the eighth against Jordan Sheffield. “NO-NO” TICKET DEAL The Diamondbacks offered $14 tickets for the Friday and Saturday games to commemorate the 14 scoreless innings thrown by Bumgarner and Zac Gallen in Sunday's sweep. A 300 GAME Trey Lovullo improved to 299-273 and is on the verge on becoming the fourth Arizona manager to reach 300. Kirk Gibson was 353-376 in four-plus seasons, Bob Melvin was 337-340 in four-plus seasons and Bob Brenly was 303-262 in three-plus seasons. TRAINER’S ROOM Rockies: INF Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) did running drills Thursday and Friday, and manager Bud Black called his progress encouraging. ... RHP Yency Almonte (bruised hand) is working on his mechanics while with team on the road, Black said. Diamondbacks: OF/IF Ketel Marte (hamstring) went through running and hitting progressions and took batting practice Friday. “It’s still going to be a little bit of time” before he returns, general manager Mike Hazen said. ... 1B Christian Walker (oblique) and OF Tim Locastro (finger) are expected to play in intrasquad games at the alternate site Saturday and could rejoin the team for a trip that begins Tuesday in Miami. UP NEXT Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (1-0, 2.16 ERA) will oppose Colorado LHP Austin Gomber (1-3, 6.65) on Saturday in the third game of a four-game series. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jack Magruder, The Associated Press
The Steelers had a glaring need before the draft, and it took them a while to address it.