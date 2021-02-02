How COVID-19 is driving demand for life science real estate
Longfellow Real Estate Partners Managing Partner Adam Sichol joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for life sciences real estate amid COVID-19.
The 2021 NBA All-Star Game may happen after all.
Aaron Rodgers desperately wants the Packers to go all-in so the team can win another Super Bowl.
The veteran Montreal Canadiens blue liner had another multi-point night Monday, tallying two goals and an assist as the Habs routed the Vancouver Canucks 6-2.
Hawks fans got into it with LeBron James on Monday and carried the beef to social media after being ejected.
As of early Monday, the Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes pairing hadn’t resulted in the ticket rush that many brokers hoped would hold through the dead week
Johnny Gaudreau scored the shootout winner and the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Monday night.
The problematic defenseman will never play for the Rangers again after his latest incident.
The players union on Monday night rejected an MLB plan for delaying and shortening the 2021 season due to COVID-19.
A Pistons player reportedly returned a positive or inconclusive coronavirus test late on Monday, causing the league to shelve the game.
"He just preyed on women," said one of Callaway's five accusers in a report by The Athletic. Callaway is now the pitching coach for the Angels.
The Ottawa Senators showed some immediate promise, but the wheels have fallen off quickly.
TORONTO — Tennis Canada has renamed its annual showcase tennis event after announcing a 10-year partnership with a bank. The Rogers Cup, a Masters 1000 stop on the ATP Tour that runs concurrently with a WTA 1000 event on the WTA Tour, will now be known as the National Bank Open. Financial terms of the partnership weren't released. The men's tournament is scheduled for Aug. 7-15 in Toronto. The women's tournament is set for Aug. 6-15 in Montreal. Rogers will continue as a presenting sponsor, the federation said Tuesday on a video conference call. National Bank had been a presenting sponsor of the Montreal event since 2005 and the Toronto event since 2010. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021. The Canadian Press
There's a chance of rain on Sunday during the Super Bowl, but the forecast is still developing.
The popular college football video game series is coming back. But not for the 2021 season.
Tua Tagovailoa could be a strong trade piece if the Dolphins go after Deshaun Watson.
HAMILTON — Canadian defenders Kwame Awuah and Dominic Samuel will be back with Canadian Premier League champion Forge FC for the 2021 season. The Hamilton-based team picked up contract options on both players. In other Canadian Premier League news Tuesday, York United FC has sent newly signed defender Dominick Zator to Sweden's Vasalunds IF on a short-term loan. York said Zator will return in the summer. The Canadian league is targeting the Victoria Day long weekend (May 22-24) as the kickoff for its third season, pending approval of local government and health authorities. Both Awuah and Samuel have made 46 appearances in all competitions over two seasons with Forge. Awuah, a 25-year-old from Toronto, previously spent two seasons with New York City FC after being taken in the first round (16th overall) in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. The University of Connecticut product attended two Canadian camps in 2017 but has yet to win a senior cap. Samuel attended Southern New Hampshire University. The 26-year-old from Toronto previously played for the USL’s Rochester Rhinos. Both players also played for Sigma FC. York announced Zator's signing on Monday. “When recruiting Dom, I promised to do everything in my power to help with his aim of getting back in the senior Canadian squad," York president and GM Angus McNab said in a statement. "Right now, the way we can do that is by making sure he’s playing games of a high standard and making sure he has opportunities to showcase what he can do. Dom can play 11-15 games between now and returning to us — that’s of great benefit to him and our club because we’ll have a player rejoining in peak form.” Zator, a 26-year-old from Calgary, spent the last two seasons with his hometown Cavalry FC. Vasalunds IF won promotion to Sweden's second tier last year, The team is currently training ahead of the April start of the season. "This loan played a pretty significant factor (in moving to York United) because it gives me the opportunity to play extra games and the biggest thing for players is playing as many games as you can in a year," Zator said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021 The Canadian Press
Thirty years later, the Super Bowl returns to Tampa. With the country grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, Houston’s legacy lives on.
Patrick Mahomes has great odds to score the first TD again.
Under Leftwich's guidance, Tom Brady had his best season in years and the Bucs are on the verge of a Super Bowl title. He should be a head coach sooner rather than later.
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Canadian defender Callum Montgomery has signed a new contract with Minnesota United FC. The Loons acquired the 23-year-old from Lantzville, B.C., in a December trade that sent FC Dallas a fourth-round draft pick in 2022. Dallas could receive up to US$50,000 in general allocation money if Montgomery meets certain performance metrics at Minnesota. Dallas took Montgomery with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. The University of North Carolina-Charlotte product joined Cyle Larin (first overall in 2015), and Kyle Bekker (third overall, 2013) as the only Canadians to be drafted in the top five of the MLS draft. Montgomery spent the 2020 season on loan with San Antonio in the USL Championship, where he started in nine matches and scored two goals in 808 minutes. The Loons also signed midfielder Jacori Hayes, defender Brent Kallman and goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021 The Canadian Press