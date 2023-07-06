How Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis are impacting music festivals

In a post-Covid era where music lovers have less disposable income and organisers face higher costs, we discuss what music festivals can do to survive. We're joined by John Rostron, CEO of the Association of Independent Festivals in the UK.

Also in the programme: Kenya is facing food production and security challenges due to population growth, land use and a changing climate. In the capital Nairobi, residents of its congested Kibera slum are growing their own crops, with help from NGOs. FRANCE 24's Peter O'Brien reports.



