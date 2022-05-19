COVID-19 cases spike again in Sacramento County. Why was a mask mandate not reissued?
Longtime rock band Pearl Jam's cancellation of Wednesday night's concert at the Golden 1 Center because of a positive COVID-19 test serves as a stark reminder that cases are once again on the rise in California, including Sacramento County. Fans told KCRA 3 they hope Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament, who tested positive for the virus Wednesday morning, goes through a speedy recovery, but they were also disappointed they would not get to see their favorite band perform live. "It's kind of a bummer because we were just talking about it. We were waiting three years to come and see a concert together and now this happens,” Pearl Jam fan Orlando Miramontes said.