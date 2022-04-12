COVID-19: Canada's top doctor recommends still wearing masks as BA.2 variant fuels 6th wave
Canada's chief medical officer of health Dr. Theresa Tam said Tuesday during a COVID-19 update that mask-wearing is recommended despite provinces ending their mandates, calling it a "transition period." Tam said "we are in a difficult period, we call it the transition period, not only is the virus trying to find its way in the world and transitioning - and we're transitioning from what I would hope is the acute crisis phase but into the somewhat unknown, uncertain territory of viral evolution. (Masking) sometimes takes the guesswork out for people I think."