COVID-19 in California: A look at pediatric hospitalizations in the Sacramento region

COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing among children. Data from the CDC shows there have been 7.5 million pediatric infections in the United States since the pandemic began – but around a third of those cases are from the past few months. Health officials say 80 COVID-19 infected children were admitted to hospitals in California during the week of Dec. 20-26, compared to 50 children during the last week of November. See more in the video above.