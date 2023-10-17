'Coven' of Witches Paddle Across British Columbia Lake

Paddleboard enthusiasts were seen wearing witch costumes as they paddled across a lake for the inaugural Water Witch Coven in Penticton, British Columbia, on Friday, October 13.

Samantha Komar, who recorded this footage and shared it to her TikTok account, told Storyful, “We noticed a bunch of people wearing black robes getting into the water and thought it looked odd.”

Komar said: “Some of them had cats on their boards and broom paddles.”

While it might be a spooky sight to some, paddleboarding witches are not unheard of, as previous Halloween-inspired events in Vancouver and Portland have attracted crowds of witches to the water. Credit: @bvrbie.xo via Storyful

