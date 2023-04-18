Courtroom gets emotional as man sentenced in killing of Louisville teen

The Canadian Press

SASKATOON — Premier Scott Moe says he did not meet with Justin Trudeau because he was only offered five minutes with the prime minister during a Saskatchewan stop last week. Moe says he was scheduled to have meetings in Prince Albert, and five minutes was not worth an eight-hour round-trip drive to Regina. He says he wanted to speak with the prime minister about the infrastructure fund, clean electricity standards and the Natural Resources Transfer Agreement. The two leaders have not met in pers