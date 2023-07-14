New court documents reveal details in murder of 3 boys

Court documents filed in Clermont County reveal new information about the tragic and grisly murders of three young boys in Clermont County, allegedly at the hands of their own father. A bill of particulars laid out that Chad Doerman told police he had been planning his sons murders for months. He also told police he hadn't slept in the three or four days leading up to the murders because "the thoughts of having to kill his sons was so heavy on him," the document says. To read more about the new details revealed in the document, click here: https://tinyurl.com/bdfy4spx