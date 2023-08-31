Court docs: Norwood man charged after messaging girls, harassing parents on social media
Court docs: Norwood man charged after messaging girls, harassing parents on social media
Court docs: Norwood man charged after messaging girls, harassing parents on social media
The fatal collision in Cashel came only days after four young people died in a crash in Clonmel in the same county.
A Black Montreal family says they were victims of racial profiling when they were removed from a Florida-bound flight after telling Air Canada staff their bags hadn't been loaded on the plane.Members of the Wright family are calling for accountability today as they described the situation July 28 at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.Keith Wright says that after his daughter informed a flight attendant the family's bags were still on the tarmac, the plane returned to the gate and the pair we
US District Judge Timothy Kelly, the judge who would have sentenced the men, was sick, The US Marshals Service told Insider.
The Florida man “was unique in that he followed through with some of these threats, including by emailing explicit pictures to one victim’s college admissions department,” authorities said.
CNNA retired California Superior Court judge on Monday criticized attorneys for former President Donald Trump over a “stunningly stupid” argument they made in a court filing while trying to push their client’s Washington, D.C., criminal trial over the Jan. 6 insurrection all the way to 2026—an effort that ultimately failed.Appearing on CNN’s The Source, LaDoris Hazzard Cordell told anchor Kaitlan Collins that it was inappropriate for Trump’s attorneys to reference the landmark 1932 Supreme Court
Ta'Kiya Young, 21, was shot and killed Thursday evening by police officers responding to reports that she had stolen liquor from a Kroger store.
A former Calgary teacher who pleaded guilty to raping and robbing a number of women has been handed a 13-year sentence for his crimes.In February, Andrew Frank Sorensen, 37, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault with an imitation firearm and five counts of robbery with an imitation firearm. One of his victims described the trauma of the attack as "a wound that I will never erase" in her victim impact statement.A publication ban protects the identities of the victims.Prosecutor Donna Sp
The Texas senator was caught sharing more misinformation on social media.
TORONTO — Ontario is looking at returning land to the Greenbelt after a developer recently listed two parcels for sale, Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday. In a written statement, Ford said the government learned the owner of two parcels in Ajax, Ont., that were part of the Greenbelt land removal had listed the properties for sale. "At no point was the intention to sell disclosed to the government’s facilitator during active and ongoing discussions," Ford said. "This behaviour goes against everythin
Police discovered the bodies after conducting a welfare check at the house
The Atlanta-based lawyer faces 12 charges over his efforts to undo Joe Biden's 2020 win.
The bodies were found after the man’s father had been trying to get in touch with him and eventually went round to the family’s apartment
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday held Rudy Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of fraud, ruling that the former New York city mayor gave “only lip service” to complying with his legal obligations while trying to portray himself as the victim in the case. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said the punishment was necessary because Giuliani had ignored his duty as a defendant to turn over information requeste
VANCOUVER — It started with what Vancouver police say was a "violent and unprovoked" attack on Canada Day 2009 near Granville Island, where a young woman was sexually assaulted before a witness intervened. There would be three more sexual attacks on women over the following 18 months in downtown Vancouver, and the suspect would evade capture for 14 years. But now, police say they have solved the cold-case sexual assaults, leading to the arrest of a suspect in Regina. The Vancouver Police Departm
BURLINGTON, ONT. — Police west of Toronto are warning drivers to keep their windows closed as they pass the scene where five million bees fell off a truck. Halton Regional Police say the crates of bees fell onto Guelph Line north of Dundas Street in Burlington, Ont. They thanked the beekeepers who arrived at the scene Wednesday morning to help with the cleanup. Police told passing drivers to keep their windows closed and pedestrians to avoid the area until the scene was clear. The force says the
BANGKOK (AP) — At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday. Sanit Dokmai has been charged with premeditated murder after police found the bodies of his wife and two sons, who were 9 and 13, with slash wounds Monday inside a house in Samut Prakan province, Bangkok’s eastern suburb, said local police chief Rangsan Kamsook. Rangsan s
Police officers responding to a request for a welfare check at an Upper West Side apartment found two adults and two young children dead.
Paris Jackson said that Michael Jackson didn't like celebrating his birthday after being criticized for not posting about it on social media.
RCMP in Digby, N.S., are looking for suspects in an alleged theft and assault of a lobster harvester from the Sipekne'katik First Nation earlier this month in St. Mary's Bay.The Mounties say four people stole a crate full of lobster worth $400 from a boat at the Weymouth North wharf near Digby on Aug. 2.When confronted by the owner, a Sipekne'katik woman, they dumped the lobster into the water and allegedly threw the empty crate at the owner hitting her on the arm.The victim was uninjured.The de
A former leader of the far-right gang and three members were convicted of seditious conspiracy. They face the largest sentences yet in connection with the attack on the US Capitol, Alex Woodward reports