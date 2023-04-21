Court docs: Man accused of stealing car, biting woman who attempted to stop him

CBC

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges in the wake of a series of alleged sexual assaults that took place on walking trails in the city's east end last year, police say. In a news release issued Thursday, Toronto police said the boy — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — has been charged with two counts of sexual assault linked to alleged offences from Sept. 6. The boy will not face charges linked to a series of previous assaults, police say, because he was 11 years old at the