Court of Appeals order Detroit Institute of Arts to keep Van Gogh's 'The Novel Reader' painting
A Court of Appeals judge ruled that “The Novel Reader,” the work that’s been at the center of an international legal battle over its ownership, should remain at the museum as the case works its way through the court system. The Detroit Institute of Arts had the work on loan and doesn’t claim to own it. It was just here for the Van Gogh in America exhibit which ended on January 22. Now, via this order, the museum must hold on to it for now.