Couple Waves and Points Guns at Defund Police Protesters Outside Home in St Louis

A man and woman pointed and waved guns at passing protesters who were on their way to the residence of St Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on June 28.

In video posted to Twitter by Daniel Shular, the man was seen pointing a rifle at protesters while a woman held a pistol and appeared to be speaking to the passing crowd. Voices can be heard telling people to move on.

The incident happened on Portland Place, which is a private street in St Louis.

Protesters marched to gather outside St Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s residence. In a video since deleted from Facebook, Krewson read out the names and addresses of people who wanted to defund the police, according to reports. Credit: Daniel Shular via Storyful