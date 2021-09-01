Couple learns Maud Lewis painting is a fraud 16 years later
The Corbetts bought a painting by famed East Coast artist Maud Lewis at auction for $5,000 16 years ago, but recently discovered their treasured piece was a fake.
The Corbetts bought a painting by famed East Coast artist Maud Lewis at auction for $5,000 16 years ago, but recently discovered their treasured piece was a fake.
Canada won the women's world hockey championship for the first time in almost a decade on Tuesday with a 3-2 overtime win over the United States.
A sixth-inning collapse from starter Hyun Jin Ryu halted the Blue Jays' modest three-game win streak on Tuesday.
The latest news out of Philadelphia isn't going to help Simmons' trade value.
The Brand Hand era in Toronto is over.
Andy Murray opened the floodgates for commentary on Stefanos Tsitsipas' bathroom habits.
With a roiled fan base, an apology and a walk-off slide, the Mets found a win to turn the tides.
The starting options might be very limited, but Newton certainly could find work with a new club.
A federal judge blocked Western Michigan University from carrying out its threat to remove four players from its women’s soccer team for not complying with the school’s vaccine mandate for student-athletes.
The PGA Tour has announced it will crack down on heckling to keep galleries calmer.
The Saints were supposed to play the Packers in New Orleans in Week 1.
The Flyers forward shared a beautiful story about how his brother, beloved former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, impacted the people around him.
Bishop Sycamore is a "high school" that may or may not actually exist.
More than two years after the death of Tyler Skaggs, the question of who is responsible still remains.
The Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer-sheet drama and everything surrounding it is great for a league constantly starving for intriguing off-ice narratives.
Manager Mikel Arteta and Arsenal face an uphill battle after the Gunners started the season with three-straight defeats and zero goals scored.
Here are five pointers that'll surely help make you a more informed and effective sports bettor.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena, rookie Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays won their ninth straight game, breaking away from Boston 8-5 Tuesday night soon after Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled because of a positive COVID-19 test. Bogaerts hit an RBI single in the first inning, but the star was replaced defensively in the second. It was announced before the game that Boston reliever Hirokazu Sawamura tested positive as a virus surge that started last week continues havi
TORONTO — A sixth-inning collapse from starter Hyun Jin Ryu halted the Blue Jays' modest three-game win streak on Tuesday. Ryu had a no-hitter going through 5 2/3 innings before he surrendered three runs in a 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, the worst team in Major League Baseball. Once the Blue Jays (69-62) fell behind, they couldn't please the crowd of 13,963 at Rogers Centre with a late-game rally. They have gone a dismal 8-38 when trailing after six innings. Down 3-1 in the sixth inning, V
MLB Network required all employees to be vaccinated by Sept. 1.
Greg Stewart has won gold in the men's F46 shot put for Canada's second gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. More to come