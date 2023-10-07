Couple held on no bond after Edgewater shooting kills 1, injures 2
Couple held on no bond after Edgewater shooting kills 1, injures 2
Couple held on no bond after Edgewater shooting kills 1, injures 2
The Canadian prime minister called Saturday's Hamas attacks on Israel "completely unacceptable."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet Diana made a rare appearance in their Netflix series Harry & Meghan, wearing a super cute ponytail - see rare photo
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
As a busy dad, the best things I get at Costco for my family of four on a budget include the C-Weed seaweed salad, Onken yogurt, and peanut M&Ms.
Rebecca Loos has broken her social media silence after David Beckham and his wife Victoria addressed the alleged affair for the first time in his new Netflix documentary...
“One can of bear spray had been fully discharged but this bear was not to be deterred," reported the deceased man's uncle
As part of a photoshoot for Italian Grazia, Paris Jackson went braless as she modelled a Saint Laurent sheer top and skirt for a ladylike take on naked dressing
Mike Segar/ReutersA federal judge has gifted Donald Trump a step toward getting his classified documents case delayed until after the 2024 presidential election. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted a temporary stay on a filing deadline for Trump as she deliberates whether to postpone the entire schedule of pre-trial proceedings. Her order didn’t, however, address whether the May 2024 trial date will be moved. Trump’s legal team had requested in a Wednesday filing that Cannon pus
ReutersFormer President Donald Trump’s legal team went big in their latest effort to derail the prosecution against him for conspiring to interfere in the 2020 election: They filed a motion to dismiss that could be called a motion to make U.S. presidents into kings. The 52-page legal motion filed in the D.C. case asks U.S. District Judge Tonya Chutkan to dismiss the indictment based on the concept of “presidential immunity” that Trump argues makes him immune from any criminal prosecution for act
Democrat asks for ex-president’s home to be taxed at hundreds of millions more than current appraisal
The Kansas City Chiefs player mocked his fellow NFL star with a witty reference to the New York Jets' owner.
The now-married couple were set up on a blind date in 1996
Videos appear to show Hamas fighters entering Israel using motorized paragliders amid a surprise attack on Saturday.
The former president departed New York after leaving court in the middle of the third day's proceedings.
Geri Halliwell-Horner looked sensational once again when she showed off her fabulous legs in a pair of skin-tight trousers. See video.
It isn't often that an inability to drive stick leads to a gun fight. That's exactly what happened in San Antonio this week, when two suspects attempted to steal a car outside of a local bar.
Boebert wrote that her GOP colleagues would be "sorely mistaken" if they tried to retaliate against her fellow hard-right Republican Gaetz.
Eric Meyer, owner of Marion County Record, stood his ground as he told police who showed up at his door with a search warrant to stand down.
The top Ukrainian sniper said: "I went to my wounded friend, showed him the video and said: 'He's done. I took revenge for you.
A car bomb planted by Ukrainian partisans has killed the local head of Vladimir Putin’s political party in an occupied town in southern Ukraine.