Couple found dead in shooting near West Palm Beach were newlyweds, family member says
A man and woman found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday morning near West Palm Beach have been identified by a family member as week-old newlyweds.
A man and woman found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday morning near West Palm Beach have been identified by a family member as week-old newlyweds.
An accounting professor slammed allegations against the former president as ‘absurd’
Former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva joins 'FOX & Friends' to discuss the crime crisis as a result of progressive criminal justice reform
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Burlington County JailEdward Cagney Mathews, 47, will be forced to serve at least four years of an eight year prison sentence handed down Friday after he was caught in a viral video in July 2021 hurling racial abuse at a Black neighbor and spitting on him. It later emerged that he had been terrorizing Black people in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, for years. Mathews was captured on video calling his neighbor a “monkey” and the N-word, while bumping his chest and
A Minneapolis store clerk died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club, police said. The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at the Oak Grove Grocery, a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. and found the victim behind the counter “with a golf club impaled through his torso,” according to a news release from Minneapolis police.
The singer showed off her swimsuit collection during a trip to Necker Island, where she was seen getting close to the Oscar winner
His son Patrick O'Neal wrote in an Instagram tribute that his father "passed away peacefully" Dec. 8, calling him "a Hollywood legend"
Two Florida sheriff's deputies were justified when they fired numerous shots at a Connecticut opera singer whose speeding SUV blasted through a checkpoint outside then-President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club almost four years ago, an internal affairs investigation concluded. Palm Beach County Detective Christopher Farron and Lt. John Paul Harvey followed agency firearms policy when they and a Secret Service agent shot at Hannah Roemhild, sheriff’s office investigators said in a one-page report. Roemhild was having a mental health crisis when she sped her rented Jeep through the checkpoint on Jan. 31, 2020, outside Trump's home and private club.
A man police accuse of trying to steal fuel in eastern Saskatchewan rammed two police vehicles and assaulted officers before he was arrested, RCMP allege.RCMP from Carrot River were called around 1:30 Thursday afternoon with a report of an attempted theft of fuel from a large tank in Arborfield, Sask., about 140 kilometres east of Prince Albert.Police say the man was confronted by a person they described as a "property representative," who was then chased in a vehicle by the would-be thief, acco
Authorities reportedly said that men in ski masks were seen on security cameras smashing a window and entering Reeves' home.
Stephen Johnson was reluctant to tell his story publicly. But he says he decided to come forward to the 7 Investigators to make sure nothing like this happens to anyone else if they seek out counseling.
Princess Beatrice of York looked beautiful in tartan with velvet boots to join husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and stepson Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf at Kate Middleton's Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey
He told her “something was wrong” moments before the shooting, according to a local news report.
Selena Gomez was seen heading out to dinner in New York City with her bestie, Taylor Swift, in matching mini skirts.
Toronto police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy last Sunday as a homicide.In a news release Friday, police said they received a medical call to a home in the area of Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 3. When they arrived on scene, police said a 3-year-old boy was found and pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators say the toddler was left in the care of woman who was not related to the child the day before.They said the toddler and the woman entered an "organizati
The Virginia boy was “ignored, unattended, forgotten and neglected,” according to his family’s attorneys.
The Calgary traffic reporter told a viewer on-air, "this is what women of my age look like."
NEWMARKET, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog says it's investigating after a man was allegedly shot by police in the stairwell of a Newmarket apartment building. York Regional Police say officers responded to multiple calls for screaming and a loud disturbance at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday when they located a 37-year-old man in the stairwell. The Special Investigations Unit says the man was shot by police and died at the scene. Police say a woman was also taken to hospital from the scene with non
Asha Alahan has been left shocked by girlfriend Nina Lucas's lies in Coronation Street.
This makes sense to me.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has filed a discrimination complaint on behalf of a Black Muslim Arab American teacher in Maryland, who was placed on administrative leave for her email signature that included a controversial phrase supporting Palestinian rights.