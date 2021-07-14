Couple Delighted by Stunning Funnel Cloud Twirling Above Central Illinois

A couple in central Illinois were treated to a stunning view of a funnel cloud twirling above fields on July 12 amid storms in the Prairie State.

This footage by Carrie Anderson shows the cloud hovering near the rural township of Covell.

“We watched the funnel come down from about seven miles away and decided to chase it to get a closer look, and we got about [a] half mile from the funnel,” Anderson told Storyful. “It gradually got bigger and longer but never touched the ground. It lasted about 10 minutes before it dissipated.” Credit: Carrie Anderson via Storyful