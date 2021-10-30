Couple Canoes Through Floodwaters in Alexandria, Virginia

A storm system swept through parts of Virginia on October 29, bringing widespread flooding to the region.

This footage filmed by @oldtownhome shows a couple canoeing through deep floodwaters in Alexandria.

“High tide in Old Town Alexandria,” they wrote in a tweet. “Substantial flooding we’ve not seen since hurricane Isabel in 2003.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather outlook and warned of major coastal flooding on Friday.

As of Friday night, the majority of the rainfall from the storm cell had passed, according to the NWS, but coastal flooding was set to continue into Saturday. Credit: @oldtownhome via Storyful