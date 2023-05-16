County residents protest Kern Public Works' trash tax proposal

KERO - Bakersfield Scripps

Kern County residents could see an increased waste management service fee as Kern County Public Works complies with Senate Bill 1383. SB1383, which passed in 2016, is meant to reduce emissions across the state and curb the impacts of climate change in California. SB 1383 mandates that Kern County Public Works must reduce organic materials in landfills by 75 percent and implement a new trash separation system for residents across the county by July 1. 23ABC's Dominique LaVigne has the details.