County approves another $3 million funding for migrant services
San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved an additional $3 million funding for migrants services during its board meeting Tuesday.
ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — A New Brunswick municipal council has declared a state of emergency, citing "unprecedented" rates of homelessness and the recent death of an unhoused resident. The declaration by the municipal district of St. Stephen, N.B., dated Monday, takes pointed aim at the provincial government, accusing it of failing to provide housing and social services to the community’s residents. The council is calling on Premier Blaine Higgs to use part of the province's budgetary surplus to fund
Johnson has failed to do anything about the structural deficiencies that Kevin McCarthy couldn't address before getting booted.
Former President Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial turned Tuesday to one of the topics that has vexed him most — the value of his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Testifying for Trump's defense, a Florida real estate attorney said the club could be sold as a home, notwithstanding decades-old legal documents in which Trump said he intended to forswear its use as anything but a club. That's a restriction that is key to New York state lawyers' claims that the former president fraudul
Gold bars taken from New Jersey senator’s home match those once stolen and returned to a man now accused of bribing him
The former congresswoman wasn't supposed to be on the phone call, but listened in anyway.
The former president tore into the former Republican lawmaker and appeared to dismiss a Kevin McCarthy claim at the same time.
The Ontario government and a transition board it has appointed to oversee the breakup of Peel Region are shocked by the cost of dissolution and the fact that it may cause massive tax increases in all three municipalities, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions has told CBC News.The Toronto Star reported on Tuesday that its sources say Premier Doug Ford is poised to cancel his plan to dissolve the region. Dissolution would allow Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to go their separate wa
Vice President Kamala Harris sets a new tiebreaking record previously held by John C. Calhoun, among the fiercest defenders of slavery of his era.
The Kentucky Republican's explanation for why he thinks the GOP is ready to approve an impeachment inquiry got mocked by a Biden aide.
Today, further to news from Ukraine we cover further updates from the debate over funding and we speak to analyst Konrad Muzyka from Rochan Consulting to hear his analysis on the war in Winter 2023.
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has vetoed a bill passed by the legislature that would have allowed Ukraine to receive armored vehicles free of charge, news outlet Nova Bulgaria reported on Dec. 4.
The former president and Republican 2024 front-runner hit back at the actor's recent criticism of him.
Around the middle of November, Israel's army completed the set-up of at least five pumps about a mile north of the Al-Shati refugee camp that could move thousands of cubic meters of water per hour, flooding the tunnels within weeks, the report said. It was not clear whether Israel would consider using the pumps before all hostages were released, according to the story.
Due to their procedural snafu, Trump's lawyers will have to wait at least a week for a decision.
The Ukrainian president pulled out of a briefing with senators debating more funds for Ukraine.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty ImagesKash Patel promised Steve Bannon, a fellow member of the former Trump adviser club, that the former president means to deliver on the vengeance he has vowed to exact should he win re-election to the White House next year. While hosting Patel on his War Room podcast Tuesday, Bannon asked if he felt “highly confident” that a fresh Trump administration could quickly “get rolling on prosecutions.” Patel, who held a number of national security roles in the Trump administra
It will take two weeks for Russian forces to repair the defenses around the Crimean Bridge after a recent storm, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Dec. 4, adding that Ukraine will not hesitate to strike the bridge in the meantime.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) responded to former Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) dire warnings about a potential second term for former President Trump by claiming President Biden’s reelection would be much worse for the country. Cheney warned in an interview with CBS’s John Dickerson that the United States is “sleepwalking into dictatorship” as the possibility of Trump winning…
Tempers boiled over during a classified Senate briefing on Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon, when Republican senators insisted on talking about security along the U.S.-Mexico border while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and military officials tried to keep the discussion focused on the war. Schumer accused Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) of attempting to hijack the…
The House speaker offered a remarkable statement in support of those who rioted at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.