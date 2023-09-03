Countryfile: Dame Judi Dench emotional as she fulfils wish to see golden eagle

The Canadian Press

Paul Keller was sitting on the back porch of his rented cottage by the Bay of Fundy, sipping his morning coffee, when he spotted some commotion in the water. Perhaps the splash of a flipper, he figured, or something washing up against a rock. Through his binoculars he realized he had spotted a rare scene of ocean carnage — a great white shark feeding on a whale carcass. "That was kind of an odd, strange sensation to see," said the bi-vocational pastor, who lives in China, Maine. "At first I thou