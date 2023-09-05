Country Garden dodges default again: source

STORY: Country Garden appears to have dodged default again.

A Reuters source says the troubled Chinese developer has made payments on two dollar bonds just in time.

Country Garden had failed to make the scheduled payments early last month, but had a 30-day grace period that was due to expire Tuesday (September 5).

The amounts involved were modest by corporate standards - about $22.5 million.

But failure to pay would have added to jitters over China’s battered property sector.

It accounts for about a quarter of the country’s economy, making it critical to hopes for revived growth.

Country Garden did not respond to a request for comment on the latest report.

Its shares were down around 1% by mid-afternoon, despite news of the debt payment.

Last week the company won approval from creditors to extend payments on a major bond.

It had earlier missed two interest payments, sowing concern that it was in trouble.

That alarmed investors, since Country Garden had previously been considered more stable than some rivals.

Broader concern over China’s economy remains high.

Data out Tuesday showed services activity expanding at its slowest pace in eight months during August.