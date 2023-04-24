Countries set out vision to turn North Sea into green power engine
Leaders from nine nations surrounding the North Sea have pledged to ramp up clean energy production by using offshore wind turbines. Seven EU members plus Norway and the UK hope the project will allow them to meet climate targets but also reduce their energy dependence on Russia. The collective goal is to reach 120 gigawatts by 2030 and at least 300 gigawatts by 2050. The EU says it will cost 800 billion euros to reach the 2050 capacity.