Countdown to Euro 2020: 6 days to go
With 6 days until the start of the delayed European Championship, we take a look at second-time qualifiers Slovakia.
Mark Scheifele reacted to his four-game suspension and spoke emotionally about the harassment his family has faced since his hit on Jake Evans.
Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele received a four-game suspension for his crushing hit on Montreal's Jake Evans but the NHL Department of Player Safety's reticence to apply the league's rule book consistently is putting players at risk.
It's impossible to know what to expect for Game 6 between the Mavs and Clippers, but the stakes will be very high, especially for some.
LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.
The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-hander Ty Tice to the Atlanta Braves on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.
Nothing puts a playoff OT loss into perspective like a heartfelt letter — and some elite art work — from your five-year-old daughter.
Sizikova raised suspicions by double faulting after "abnormally large bets" were placed on a game in a French Open doubles match.
Virginia Halas McCaskey is both the oldest and longest-tenured owner in the NFL.
The player is reportedly in therapy as a result of the incident.
Believing the Lakers could do something unprecedented almost solely stems from a belief in LeBron James and his Herculean ability to make disparate pieces work in short order, to make the details of adversity obsolete, and you half-expected him to have an opportunity to “earn his damn respect” once again as a last team standing.
The women's side of the tournament lost another top seed Friday.
Host Justin Cuthbert recaps Thursday's action in the Stanley Cup playoffs, which featured the Boston Bruins' 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in respective Game 3s.
The chain of support from the top down was strong in the Leafs' end-of-season testimonials, indicating a major roster move isn't on the horizon.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
WINNIPEG — Mark Schiefele's voice caught in his throat Friday as he talked about the hate directed toward his loved ones this week in the aftermath of a controversial hockey play. The Winnipeg Jets star said he's willing to accept punishment for a crushing blow that injured Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans in Game 1 of the North Division final on Wednesday, but called what's happened to his family unacceptable. "The bullying that they’ve gotten, online, phone calls. It’s pretty gross to see
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After two seasons that felt like one relentless grind interrupted only by a strange championship celebration, the Los Angeles Lakers simply need a rest. The 2020 NBA champs weren't happy to be headed home this weekend after the Phoenix Suns knocked them out of the first round. Yet the early playoff exit came with the consolation of a title memory that's still fresh in many players' minds — and an abiding belief they will contend again next year if they just rest up and then st
The New York Islanders have been in this situation before — trailing in a series after three games. They're just keeping their focus on the next game. They trailed 2-1 against Pittsburgh in the first round before winning three straight to take the series. Now, after losing Game 3 in overtime at home to Boston, they're trailing again against the Bruins, heading into Game 4 at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday night. “It’s not the end of the world, it’s one game,” New York coach Barry Trotz said. "We fo
The Canadian men will be wearing their new red jersey when they take on Aruba in World Cup qualifying play Saturday in Bradenton, Fla. The women unveiled their new Nike gear in February at the SheBelieves Cup in Florida. Canadian men's coach John Herdman is looking forward to the new look as his team embarks on a crucial stretch of matches in CONCACAF. "I'm really, really excited to see that," he said Friday as his team, currently ranked 70th in the world, travelled to its new base in Sarasota,
This is some kind of backup plan.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After a second straight first-round playoff exit, it has become clear the Portland Trail Blazers need more than just the heroics of Damian Lillard. It is all but certain the Blazers will look different next season. Even Lillard fueled speculation about his own future in Portland following the elimination loss to the Denver Nuggets. He posted a photo of himself in street clothes at the Moda Center. The caption that he added quoted the late rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle.