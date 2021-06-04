Countdown to Euro 2020: 6 days to go

The Canadian Press

The New York Islanders have been in this situation before — trailing in a series after three games. They're just keeping their focus on the next game. They trailed 2-1 against Pittsburgh in the first round before winning three straight to take the series. Now, after losing Game 3 in overtime at home to Boston, they're trailing again against the Bruins, heading into Game 4 at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday night. “It’s not the end of the world, it’s one game,” New York coach Barry Trotz said. "We fo