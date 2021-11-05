Council Bluffs man surprises fiancé with wedding from hospital room
William Nylander scored on the power play at 3:43 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Thursday night to pick up their fourth straight win.
Brock Nelson scored four times for the New York Islanders in a 6-2 thumping of the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
Vince Carter's allegations come after a bombshell report detailed numerous allegations of racism, misogyny and more against Suns owner Robert Sarver.
The Jets have had a few utterly awful performances this season.
The UIPM did not mention the horse-punching incident at the Tokyo Olympics in its letter to athletes.
The Buffalo Sabres got Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and a pair of draft picks in return for former captain Jack Eichel. Was that enough of a haul?
"I almost can't even look at [my parents]. Every time I look at them it just breaks my heart."
Armstrong High School principal Kirk Lorigan said he was "appalled and embarrassed" by the chants.
Earl Watson said that, among other things, Suns owner Robert Sarver used the N-word in front of him multiple times.
The Raptors are one of the youngest team in the league, but it sure doesn't seem like it.
Giants catcher Buster Posey appreciates his place in leaving lasting memories for families to cherish and pass down, and what he means to connecting a community.
The Blue Jays have key areas to address if they want to close the gap and make their way into the postseason.
The NBA formally announced an investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver following numerous allegations of racism and misogyny from more than 70 former and current employees interviewed by ESPN.
Jack Eichel finally has the green light to get his preferred surgery.
Jack Eichel is on his way to the bright lights of Las Vegas.
Nick Castellanos might be the best outfielder on the free agent market.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly discussing moving a defenceman, with Travis Dermott and Justin Holl being the most logical candidates.
Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch discusses not caring about offensive numbers and how his new contract has helped him focus on what matters most to him. He also mentions the noticeable difference in Gary Trent Jr's defence compared to last season.
After a blockbuster deal at the NFL trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams will unveil their new-look defence in one of the many marquee matchups in Week 9.
Jets gave everyone who bet on them some unexpected drama at the end.