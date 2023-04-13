'I couldn't sleep all night': Pascal Siakam on loss to Bulls
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses the play-in loss, his future with the Raptors, why he didn't reach his goals for the season and what he's proud of.
The ousted player also explains what he would have done in her shoes at the challenge.
The Toronto Raptors have the challenge of navigating their roster back to contention with so many key players due for big new contracts soon.
The combat sports community offered mixed reactions to news that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will meet in the boxing ring this summer.
Patrick Cantlay, the world No 4, has hit back at accusations of "brutally slow" play in the final round of the Masters, insisting he and playing partner Viktor Hovland also "waited all day on pretty much every shot". Cantlay also argued that slow play was inevitable in professional golf, "where every shot matters so much".
A 38-year-old former professional hockey player from Richmond, B.C., died suddenly Monday while playing recreational hockey at the Richmond Ice Centre. Raymond Sawada collapsed while sitting on the bench, according to Richmond Sockeyes president Doug Paterson. Sawada was a star with the junior Sockeyes 20 years ago. "It's been devastating," said Paterson. "It's just rocked our community." Sawada leaves behind a wife and two young daughters. He had worked as a firefighter with the City of Burnaby
NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Samuel Richard to an amateur tryout Thursday. Richard, who played with the U Sports champion University of New Brunswick Reds this season, will serve as backup to starting goaltender Joseph Woll on Thursday against the New York Rangers. Usual starter Ilya Samsonov has been ruled out for the regular-season finale, while netminder Matt Murray is out with a concussion. It's the fourth consecutive game the Maple Leafs will dress a goalie on an ama
Mallory, who plays for the USWNT and the Chicago Red Stars, tore a patella tendon in her left knee during a game on Saturday
Olivier (The Canadian Gangster) Aubin-Mercier didn't go crazy with the US$1-million cheque he won with the Professional Fighters League lightweight title in November. Unlike other MMA promotions, the PFL features a regular season and playoffs, culminating in championship bouts with a title and US$1 million on the line. Aubin-Mercier knocked out Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray with one punch in the second round Nov. 25 to claim both prizes at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. The 34-y
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not return to the team next year, ending a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons. General manager Kyle Davidson said Thursday that the team will not re-sign its longtime center, who turns 35 on April 29. “I think words fail to adequately summarize everything that Jonathan's done for the organization, the amazing memories that he provided,” Davidson said.
The NHL playoffs will not feature the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time since 2006. What went wrong for Sidney Crosby and Co. this season?
Josh Harris owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils. NBA legend Magic Johnson is also known to be part of the bidding group.
Aaron Boone felt his Yankees were mistreated. Upset over the umpires' handling of a confusing play, Boone was ejected in the first inning Wednesday and New York's manager spent the rest of the game watching from his office as the Yankees rallied for a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians in a wild series finale. More than two hours after being tossed, and despite getting a detailed explanation from Major League Baseball officials on what transpired, Boone was still dissatisfied with what resulted in the Yankees falling behind 2-0.
Alex Pereira makes what Dana White expected official: He's moving up to 205 pounds after losing the UFC middleweight title.
The Connor McDavid era has resulted in plenty of playoff disappointment in Edmonton, but the Oilers could flip the script this year.
Losing his PGA Tour card in 2020 was a wake-up call for Adam Svensson. After that disappointing experience the native of Surrey, B.C., realized he had to become a more disciplined golfer, working harder and being more diligent in his preparation. That new approach has paid dividends this season, with Svensson winning on the PGA Tour for the first time and rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings. "There's a fear that I have of, you know, what would I do if I didn't play golf?" said Svensson after pl
Gregg Popovich placed his left thumb on the inside of his right wrist, paused for a couple of moments and then confirmed that, yes, he has a pulse. It was also an indication when asked that yes, he is thinking about Victor Wembanyama. There are very specific rules that teams must follow right now when it comes to mentioning the name of the 7-foot-3 French phenom with big-man height and elite guard skills who will be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.
Wrexham need seven points from their final four games to guarantee they end a 15-year absence from the Football League
Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover remained hospitalized Thursday after being hit in the head with a relay throw during Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Vanover was struck on the left side of his head in the fifth inning by a throw from Guardians All-Star Andrés Giménez. The 67-year-old Vanover was standing between second base and the pitching mound when he got hit.
Red Bull have won the opening three races of the 2023 Formula One season, but George Russell suspects they could be even more dominant.
Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane punched teammate Leroy Sane in the face after the team's defeat to Manchester City. Mane, who used to play for Liverpool, and ex-Man City star Sane, were seen arguing on the pitch near the end of Tuesday's Champions League match. Sky Germany said Sane's lip was left bleeding and the pair had to be separated by the other players in the dressing room.