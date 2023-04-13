Could year-round school be coming to some Florida classrooms?
Florida lawmakers are looking at taking away the traditional summer vacation in favor of a year-round school model in several schools across the Sunshine State.
Florida lawmakers are looking at taking away the traditional summer vacation in favor of a year-round school model in several schools across the Sunshine State.
In a resignation letter, Aaron Hillegass wrote a scathing rebuke of the governor’s efforts to transform New College into a conservative beacon.
The Education Department blasted three schools' request to halt $6 billion in student-debt relief for 200,000 borrowers who said they were defrauded.
Students on a northern Manitoba First Nation have been dismissed from classes indefinitely after their school’s roof collapsed over the Easter weekend, the latest challenge in a community grappling with an addiction and mental health crisis. O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation was expecting engineers to arrive Tuesday to assess damage at Thunderbird School, a nursery-to-Grade 10 building, operated in partnership with the Frontier School Division. Chief Shirley Ducharme said a large amount of heavy, wet
The Supreme Court got handed yet another case challenging student-debt relief, this time over a settlement for borrowers who said they were defrauded.
A book ban matters because it restricts access to books, and the ideas within, based on someone's ideological or political objection.
MONTREAL — Muslim groups are speaking out against the Quebec government's intention to ban prayer spaces in public schools, saying they will monitor how the Education Department enforces its new rules. In response to reports that at least two Montreal-area schools had reserved spaces for Muslim students to pray, Education Minister Bernard Drainville promised last week to prohibit schools from doing so. The minister, however, said he wouldn't ban prayer altogether; students who wanted to pray sho
The Liberty Counsel's Roger Gannam argues the Loudoun County Public Schools policy is 'religious discrimination.'
An elementary school in Alabama is using bulletproof safe rooms to protect students if there's an active shooter.
“We’re having a head to head battle over choices for parents and students,” Senate President Ty Masterson said.
Spending time playing music or sports with your children has no impact on how well they do at school, research has found.
Nursing school scandal stretches from Florida to New York
Universities, professors and students are grappling with the repercussions of using AI cheating detectors from companies like Turnitin and GPTZero.
California lawmakers on Monday killed a measure that would require schools to notify parents when their child wants to identify as transgender. Democratic Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, the chairman of the Assembly Education Committee, announced his committee won't set a hearing for AB 1314, which specifically requires a school counselor, teacher or other staff to notify parents within three days if their child wants to identify as a gender that is different from what's on their birth certificate. Muratsuchi criticized the bill and said a hearing would potentially provide a forum for increasingly hateful rhetoric targeting LGBTQ+ youth. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/california-lawmakers-wont-hear-bill-requiring-schools-to-notify-parents-if-their-child-is-transgender/43557935
Aurora Regino, a concerned mother from California's Chico Unified School District, weighs in after the school board votes to uphold a 'parental secrecy policy.'
Receiving a negative job performance review can be frustrating and demotivating. If you feel it is off base, write a rebuttal or provide comments.
School district policy requires employee background checks — but this flew under the radar.
Orange County school board votes to keep teacher accused of using students as 'political pawns' on TikTok
The California Legislature is weighing a proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom to set aside $300 million for low-income schools, but some education advocates say it won't do enough to improve educational outcomes for Black students. Assemblymember Akilah Weber, a Democrat from San Diego, introduced a bill last year aimed at ensuring more education money reaches Black students. Weber and other members of the Legislative Black Caucus worked with the Democratic governor to come up with the new approach that instead targets money to schools with a high concentration of students who qualify for free lunch under a federal program.
Assembly Bill 1314, which would have required California schools to alert parents if their child is transgender, won't get a hearing in the Education Committee.
Harvard grad Connor Rice shares some of his most frustrating interactions.