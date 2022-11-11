Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?

The Canadian Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Mixon said he was out to show everyone he was “still that dude.” In making that point, the sixth-year running back might have revived the Cincinnati Bengals' season — as well as own. He certainly revived their confidence. Mixon's frustrating lack of production through eight games had reduced his role in the Bengals' offensive plans, with inconsistent line play taking part of that blame. Fans on social media wondered if his best years were behind him. After rushing for m