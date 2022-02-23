Who could get phased out of Raptors rotation?

With the Toronto Raptors healthy and the addition of Thad Young, it’s likely that a player who’s been getting steady minutes off the bench could see their role decreased. Who could it be? Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: Something else they should think about is, I don't know, maybe shrinking their rotation now that they got that. And I think if anyone has been watching the games that we saw with that. And again, early days, he's figuring out how to play multiple positions, which is one thing that I don't think he's really used to and one thing that the Raptors ask of all their players, but he's doing a terrific job of getting up to speed. And there he was against the Timberwolves, and he was closing the game for them.

And it's been well-documented that he is a person that they really like, that they want to give-- that they want in the system for a couple of years. He's a free agent after this year. You get him on a more reasonable contract, he could very well be back. And with that in mind, there's a lot of cooks, again, a lot of cooks on the Raptors bench right now. You got Precious Achiuwa, you got Khem Birch, you got Chris Boucher, Dalano Banton, a lot of guys who are vying for minutes.

And I think Nick, he-- it's become abundantly clear that he really does enjoy playing his starters a lot of minutes, and I'm actually OK with that. As long as we're not getting to like 39, 40 minutes, I don't mind playing the starters heavy minutes because they're your best players. That's why they are your starters in most cases, and so let them do it. If they can handle it, giver. But we saw them breaking down towards the end, I alluded to OG Anunoby a little bit earlier, and he needed a break.

He definitely needed a break because you could just see there was no lift on his jumpers. He was missing a lot of easy buckets. I think in the last two games before the break, he missed six layups. And I mean, like, six layups and dunks to be total and to be clear, and these are point blank layups that he was missing. And when I see stuff like that, that is a clear sign to me that a person is just simply tired, and they don't have the legs for it.

They're not mentally focused because they're exhausted, and they're going have to use their bench. And also Nick talked about this too before the break that he feels like because of the play of the bench, how much they've improved, that he thinks that he could probably incorporate them more going forward. But with that all in mind, there's only so many spots, right? Because the starters are going to play a lot of minutes, and Fred actually talked about this after the all-star game.

He said that when it comes to goals for the rest of the season, we want to A, stay healthy, and also we want everyone to find their roles because there's been a lot of up and down, and you're starting, you're not, you're playing, you're not. Look at Yuta Watanabe, he hasn't played in-- I don't know how long. He's only played three or four minutes over the past few games. Yeah, there's been a lot of fluctuation, and it's been a lot of based on know who's playing well, who isn't playing well, and also who's healthy.

But hopefully, they can sustain what they got right now, and everyone stays healthy, and they can kind of go for it and find their mojo. But with that all in mind, yeah, someone's got to probably take a step back because Thad is here. He's going to play, Chris Boucher is going to play. Khem Birch, he's going to play if he's healthy. And who knows? Maybe he's a starter some games, probably he is. And so they're going to have to make a decision, I think, at some point.

And I feel like we could be inching towards a person like Precious Achiuwa not playing as much. And I say this respectfully because I think that he is a person who has a lot of confidence in himself. And he alluded to this a few days ago, actually, that he feels like he's about to really find something, that he thinks that he's really starting to figure things out. He's got a desire to grow, and he just feels like he's on the brink of a breakout. And that's terrific, that's awesome, but I don't know if the Raptors are in a position to kind of go through those steps with him as much.

I've talked about it, and there are cases that we've seen over the past few games, past few months, whatever, that he's taking shots, he's making decisions that he just shouldn't do. And Chris Boucher has talked about his role acceptance and how it helped him find his way with the Raptors. And he's like, oh, I don't know why I wasn't doing this earlier. It's because you wanted more for your offense, right? You wanted to shoot more. You wanted more isolation attempts. You want to shoot your 3's.

And for Precious, I think he's kind of going through the same thing right now, that he wants to shoot more, he wants to do more on the offensive end. He's obviously working on his game, and that's not always going to be in the cards. Sometimes you just have to accept your role. But with that all in mind, I would like to see him take Nick Nurse and Masai Ujiri aside and say, hey, let me go to the G League. Let me find my way. Look what Dalano Banton was doing down there.

He was putting up like 38 and 8, incredible numbers. He found his way, he found a groove, and he's been able to, slowly but surely, implement that into the Raptors. And he's one person that I think the Raptors have to find 10 to 15 minutes for game by game, maybe 20 minutes, depends on the match-up because he's going out there and he does something that not every person on the Raptors can do, and that is push the ball at a frantic pace, and they want to play fast. He'll get the ball down the floor. He's going to find open men. He's going to drive to the bucket.

He can kind of utilize his size and mismatches. Especially as a point guard, he's going to have those mismatches at his height. And, you know, he's finding his way with his jumper a little bit. I mean, if he had a better jumper, he probably would be playing 20, 25 minutes because that would mean Fred VanVleet [INAUDIBLE] a little bit, and Lord knows Fred needs to rest a little bit more. And hopefully that happens down the stretch of the season.

But anyways, I think Delano has earned the right to get his minutes game by game because he's done exactly what he's been asked to do by the coaching staff, and he's performing. He's executing, and that's what you want from your players off the bench. You want role acceptance, you want them to do what they're being asked to do. Sometimes it could be, hey, we need you to be a volume scorer. Hey, we need you to be a shot creator. Hey, we need you to defend on the perimeter and by the bucket, and be this defensive stopper.

It really depends person to person. But for him, they need him to push the ball down the floor. They need him to make smart reads, make smart cuts, to defend, to pretty much just exert himself to the furthest extent in those 15, 20 minutes that he gets, and he's doing it, to his credit. But with Precious, he's still trying to find a way to do that game by game. And certainly, there are certain matchups, I'm sure he look at, oh, I could definitely cook this guy.

Sometimes he does find a way to get a bucket, but it's not consistent enough. And I think with Thad Young there now, I think the Raptors, they got someone who's going to do exactly what they need. And I think Thad could be a 20, 25 minutes per game player down the stretch if the Raptors really choose to do that. And that's another part of this, too, is that the Raptors may decide that, hey, Masai, Bobby, Nick, they come to the decision that we want Precious to play.

We want him to continue to grow because this is a development year. It's been said nonstop, we all thought, oh, the Raptors would get some sort of now player to help them this season, a guard of some sort. And I guess that could still happen with the buyout market, but no. They went and got Thad Young, a guy that they feel like is going to help them, A, continue this philosophy that they have, and he fits it like a glove. But also they want his leadership, they want his leadership skills on the court, off the court because they felt like a lot of these young players need it.

So we're being told, hit over the head with it that this is a development year. And this is another reason why maybe they decide that they want Precious to keep on playing his 20, 25 minutes, and maybe it's Khem Birch who takes a backseat. It's entirely possible. But when it comes to winning games, truly winning games, Precious Achiuwa versus Khem Birch versus Chris Boucher, I just don't know if he's able to compete with them.

One, Chris is when you're only stretched big, a person who can hit 3's, thankfully, that has come around this year. And I talked about Khem earlier, I talked about Thad, Banton, those are your nine players with your starters right there. And I think that's something that the Raptors should really just kind of start rolling with here. And just because Precious, if he were to be sent down to the G League, doesn't mean he's not going to be with the Raptors at all.

There are other players who are going up and down. Dalano Banton, tonight, I believe is playing with the 905. Just keep on doing your reps up and down, but going down there and shoot, dribble, pass, get those ISO opportunities, reach a new level.